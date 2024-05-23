File a Pennsylvania Income Tax Return

Overview
E-filing offers advantages not available to taxpayers filing by paper, including:
-
error-reducing automatic calculators
-
instant confirmation of a successful filing
-
faster refund processing
-
direct deposit options.
Three ways to e-file
- myPATH: A secure, state-only electronic filing system. myPATH is a service offered exclusively through the Department of Revenue. You can prepare and submit their Pennsylvania personal income tax return for free.
- E-file for free: A safe, convenient online filing option available from reputable vendors. File your state and federal returns for free. Only for qualified tax payers. Some income restrictions may apply.
- E-file for a fee: E-file using commercial tax preparation software from reputable vendors. This service is approved through the Fed/State e-file program.
Reminder: States are fighting stolen-identity tax fraud. Now, tax filers are asked to provide their driver's license or state ID number. This adds security against refund fraud. If you lack a driver's license or state ID, your return won't be rejected. Giving the number is optional, but it might speed up your return processing.
Filing a PA-40 Personal Income Tax Return
Learn how to file a PA Personal Income Tax Return for free using the new myPATH portal.