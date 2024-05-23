File a Pennsylvania Income Tax Return

myPATH : A secure, state-only electronic filing system. myPATH is a service offered exclusively through the Department of Revenue. You can prepare and submit their Pennsylvania personal income tax return for free .

Reminder: States are fighting stolen-identity tax fraud. Now, tax filers are asked to provide their driver's license or state ID number. This adds security against refund fraud. If you lack a driver's license or state ID, your return won't be rejected. Giving the number is optional, but it might speed up your return processing.