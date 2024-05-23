Apply for Employment at Pennsylvania Department of Revenue

How to apply
- Go to www.employment.pa.gov
- Click OPEN JOBS
- Filter’ by location, department or job. If we have any vacancies, they will be listed under The Department of Revenue.
- Subscribe for job alerts regarding future jobs. All the jobs listed are Commonwealth jobs.
- Apply by selecting the job highlighted in blue. It will give you an outline of the job and the option to APPLY.
- Select APPLY; you will be asked to create an account.
Civil service job postings describe the hiring process used to fill the position. You will be asked to complete an application and answer job-related questions online.
New employment opportunities are posted on a continual basis. You are encouraged to visit www.employment.pa.gov frequently and sign-up to receive “job alerts” for notification by email.
The Department of Revenue is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workplace diversity.
Who we are
The Department of Revenue (DOR) was established in 1927 and is charged with collecting and distributing most of the tax monies due to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. On an annual basis, the department receives and collects all of the commonwealth’s General Fund tax revenue. In addition, the department annually processes more than 10 million business and individual tax reports and payments. The scope of services and programs provided by the department affects every business and citizen in Pennsylvania.
Our mission, vision, and values
Employees at the Department of Revenue strive to incorporate our mission, vision, and values into our daily work life, along with educating our employees about why these are important to our department to be successful. They are created to align with our strategic plan and help to implement our goals.
Administer Pennsylvania tax and Lottery programs fairly, efficiently, and accurately.
Be an innovative, customer-focused, and an employee-centered agency.
|
|
What's in it for you?
The department places a high value on employee satisfaction and development to ensure a happy and motivated workforce. We offer:
- Work/life balance with flexible schedule opportunities and 37.5-hour work week
- Competitive salary, paid holidays, and retirement package
- Comprehensive benefits with medical starting on day 1
- Stable and supportive workforce where the voices of our employees matter and diversity, equity, and inclusion are part of our culture
- On-the-job training
- Career development opportunities, including an employee mentorship program and leadership development
- Continuous process improvements where employees are trained to analyze the way that we do things and find efficiencies using LEAN process improvement methodologies
- Provide meaningful work to service the citizens of Pennsylvania
Positions include:
- Accountants
- Administrative Officers
- Clerical Assistants
- District Lottery Representative
- Field Enforcement Agents
- Revenue Fiscal Analysts
- Revenue Forecasting Associates/Analysts
- Revenue Research Analysts
- Revenue Tax Auditors
- Tax Account Collections Technicians
- Tax Appeals Hearing Officers/Reviewers
- Tax Examiners
- Taxpayer Assistance Technicians
- Taxpayer Service & Information Center Trainees
- Student Opportunities
- Seasonal Employment