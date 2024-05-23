Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    VOLUNTEER

    Help Your Community Prepare for Disasters

    Join your Community Emergency Response Team to help yourself, your family, and your neighbors in the event of a disaster in your community.

    Two parents hold open a book from FEMA titled, "Teen CERT Basic Training."

    About the Program

    Community Emergency Response Teams across the U.S. train volunteers in basic disaster response skills, such as:

    • Fire safety
    • Light search and rescue
    • Organizing teams
    • Disaster Medical Operations

    Because this is a nationwide effort, the way each group approaches disasters is consistent and reliable.

    Learn More

    Learn more about Community Emergency Response Teams.

    Learn More

    Who Can Volunteer?

    In addition to general community trainings, Community Emergency Response Teams have specialized programs for teens, college campuses, and workplaces — making it possible for almost anyone to get involved.

    We kind of just immediately jumped into action and knew exactly what to do. We've been prepared so well that  whenever we're put into these situations, we don't think about 'Can I do this?' We do it, because we've had the training and we know that we can.

    — Rance P., Teen Community Emergency Response Team volunteer

    Get Involved

    Reach out to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. We'd be happy to connect you with your local Community Emergency Response Team and help you get started.

    Email Us to Get Involved

    Join the Volunteer Registry

    If you so choose, you also have the option to join Pennsylvania's confidential registry of disaster volunteers.

    Learn About the Volunteer Registry