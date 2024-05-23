Apply for Criminal Record Expungement

You or your legal representative should follow these steps for criminal record expungement:

Download, print, and fill out Form SP 4-170. Then, mail the form to Pennsylvania State Police Central Repository – RCPU. Also include: a certified check or money order for $20 payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

a copy of your government-issued photo ID

If applicable, include a legal affidavit or letter of representation The full arrest record will arrive by mail from the Central Repository. Follow up with the Clerk of Courts in the county where your arrest took place, they will instruct you on how to petition the court for expungement.

After the Pennsylvania State Police receives the court order for expungement from the Clerk of Courts signed by a Commonwealth Court judge, the record will be expunged.

The steps outlined here will only affect your criminal record for arrests and convictions in Pennsylvania, not out-of-state or federal records.

Expungement will remove criminal records from a criminal history, except for law enforcement and court system officials.