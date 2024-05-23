Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for Criminal Record Expungement

    Expungement removes arrest or criminal conviction data from your criminal record. You can start the process by filling out Form SP 4-170 Request for Access and Review.

    Download the form

    Criminal record expungement process

    You or your legal representative should follow these steps for criminal record expungement:

    1. Download, print, and fill out Form SP 4-170.
    2. Then, mail the form to Pennsylvania State Police Central Repository – RCPU. Also include:
      • a certified check or money order for $20 payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
      • a copy of your government-issued photo ID
      • If applicable, include a legal affidavit or letter of representation
    3. The full arrest record will arrive by mail from the Central Repository.
    4. Follow up with the Clerk of Courts in the county where your arrest took place, they will instruct you on how to petition the court for expungement.

    After the Pennsylvania State Police receives the court order for expungement from the Clerk of Courts signed by a Commonwealth Court judge, the record will be expunged.

    The steps outlined here will only affect your criminal record for arrests and convictions in Pennsylvania, not out-of-state or federal records.

    Expungement will remove criminal records from a criminal history, except for law enforcement and court system officials.

    Where to mail your form

    Once you’ve completed form SP 4-170, you can mail it to:

    Pennsylvania State Police
    Central Repository – RCPU
    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110-9758

     

    Related Services

    The State Police stand ready to assist residents and our partner law enforcement agencies. Check out our related services to find the best fit for your needs.