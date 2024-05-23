Apply for or Renew an Airport or Heliport License

Overview
If you are interested in building a new airport or heliport, you first need to apply for a license with us.
The processing fee for submitting an application is $50. This fee covers one site inspection and one final inspection.
Once we approve your application, you will need to pay the licensing fee.
Private airport and heliports licenses are issued for three-year time periods. The licensing fee is $25 per year, so you will pay $75 for a three-year license.
Application process
To apply for a license for a new airport or heliport, you need to fill out PA Form AV-4 (PDF) and submit $50 with your application.
To fill out the application, you need the following information:
- Applicant contact information
- Name of airport or helipad
- Airport rating category
- Address of airport or helipad
- Runway dimensions
- Heliport dimensions
- Touchdown pad dimensions
- Nearest public or private use landing areas
- Make and model of aircrafts based at the airport
In addition to the application, you will need to submit the following paperwork:
- A topographic map of the area
- Tax map or certified property map showing property lines and location of the airport within the property lines
- Detailed airport sketch showing layout of the property
If you are not the owner of the property, you will need to attach a copy of the property lease.
For private airports and helipads, you will need to provide performance data for all aircrafts expected to use the new airport or helipad.
Mailing the application
Mail the completed complication, along with $50 in the form of check, money order or bank draft paid to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to:
PennDOT Bureau of Aviation
Attn: Licensing Coordinator
P.O. Box 3151
Harrisburg, PA 17105-3151