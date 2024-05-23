Apply to Operate a Personal Delivery Device

A Personal Delivery Device (PPD) is a special machine that carries things on the ground. In Pennsylvania, they're treated like people walking, but they have to be careful around others and follow the same rules as walkers. They can use sidewalks, crosswalks, slow roads, or stay on the side of the road if it's safe.

PPDS operate in two phases:

Phase 1 (0-180 days): requires an operator within 30 feet

Phase 2 (180+days): allows remote monitoring and control.

PPDs vary in size, shape, and how they're used. Here are a few limitations on them: