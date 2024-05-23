Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

    Request Assistance from the Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team

    Our highly trained team is here to respond to natural and manmade disasters.

    Overview

    County emergency management coordinator can request help from the Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team.

    Request Our Help

      Contact Us

      Call the Commonwealth Watch and Warning Center at 717-651-2001 to let them know you will be requesting help from the Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team.

      Complete a Mission Request Form

      Complete and submit a mission request form. Provide as much information as you can so we can better prepare the en-route resource and conduct a safe and efficient rescue. At minimum, requesting agencies must provide incident location and contact information.

      We'll Route Your Request

      We'll assign a mission request number and forward the information to appropriate responding agencies.

