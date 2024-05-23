Apply for the Farm to School Grant

About Farm to School Grants
The program connects children with fresh, healthy food from local Pennsylvania farmers. It also changes how schools and early education sites buy food and teach about it. This way, children get to know their local food system better. They also learn to support Pennsylvania agriculture.
Application process
Applications are now closed as of Friday, June 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. Applications received outside of that application window will not be considered or reviewed.
Application requirements:
- Please read the application Instructions thoroughly. Failure to follow the prescribed format could disqualify your application
- The template must be completed prior to accessing the Single Application for Assistance.
- The budget must be submitted on the budget template
- Both the application and budget must be uploaded as addenda in the Single Application for Assistance
Guidelines
- Training for teachers and staff.
- Procuring local foods for school cafeterias.
- Educational opportunities –
- Including classroom curricula as well as experiential learning.
- Providing for family and community involvement in educational opportunities
- Field trips to local farms or other agricultural operations.
- School Gardens for the purpose of education or to supply the cafeteria.
Funding
- $15,000 maximum award (75% of project)
- A minimum 25% match cash or in-kind is required (25% of project)
Eligible and ineligible costs
- PA Agricultural Products (food)
- Supplies
- Personnel
- Travel
- Equipment critical to the project
- Indirect Costs (max 10%)
- Equipment that does not play a critical role in the project
- $500,000 is available for the Pennsylvania Farm-to-School Grant Program; grants will be awarded on a funds-available basis.
- Projects must be completed no later than June 30, 2025.
- Grants will be funded as reimbursement grants.
- A single grant shall be limited to 75% of the cost of the project.
- Each school may receive no more than $15,000 annually.
- Recipients may use the value of in-kind support to match the amount granted.
Contact us
If you have any questions, please contact Patrick Andrews by phone or by email.