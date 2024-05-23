Apply for a Certified Poultry Technician License

Application process
The fee for the license is $10. The license will be issued after the you successfully complete the classroom training which includes written and field skills examinations.
To apply to take the CPT classroom training, you must download and submit an application. Licenses are valid for two years, and expire on December 31st of the second year, unless revoked sooner. Poultry technicians who renew past the renewal date will be required, at minimum, to take a written examination to ensure they are aware of current requirements.
Please refer to the current version of the CPT User Guide.
Additional resources:
- MD-NJ-NY-PA Monitored Certificate
- MD-NJ-NY-PA Tested Certificate
- CPT registry and Technician search
- AI Fact Sheet
- AI Quarantine Order
- HPAI Fact Sheet
- CPT User Guide
- CPT New Application
- Exotic Newcastle Disease (END) Factsheet
- Infectious Laryngotracheitis Virus (ILT) Facts
- Mycoplasma Facts
- Official Owner Endorsed Poultry Certificate
- Reportable Avian Diseases
- Salmonella enteritidis Facts
- Salmonella pullorum Facts
- Standard Biosecurity Principles
- CPT Quarantine Order
Class Schedule
2024
December 19, 2024
Virtual over TEAMS
9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
2025
February 12, 2025
“VIRTUAL CLASS”
9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Contact: Stacy Etzweiler
setzweiler@pa.gov
717-783-6897
May 2, 2025
“VIRTUAL CLASS”
9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Contact: Stacy Etzweiler
setzweiler@pa.gov
717-783-6897
July 22, 2025
AGRICULTURE BUILDING – ROOM 309 (“In-Person” Class)
9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Contact: Stacy Etzweiler
setzweiler@pa.gov
717-783-6897
November 12, 2025
“VIRTUAL CLASS”
9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Contact: Stacy Etzweiler
setzweiler@pa.gov
717-783-6897
Email Stacy Etzweiler or call her at: 717-783-6897
Contact us
If you have questions please contact Stacy Etzweiler.