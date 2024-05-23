Skip to main content

    Traffic Incident Management Personnel

    Interested in helping during roadway incidents? Pursue a Traffic Incident Management Personnel Certification to grow your management, communications, and emergency response skills.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    A firefighter smiles for a photo

    1. Complete prerequisites

    • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
      Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.
    • Incident Command System Course 
      Must show proof of completing an approved course on the Incident Command System.

    • Highway Incident/Traffic Management Course:
      Candidates shall provide evidence of his/her Ability to execute traffic incident management activities at any roadway incident. A copy of one of the following recognized training certificates must be included in the application packet. The following courses of instruction meet this requirement.

      a) Traffic Incident Management System, Pennsylvania version
      b) National Traffic Incident Management course
      c) PA Turnpike Commission Traffic Incident Management course
      d) Highway Incident Scene Safety (Pennsylvania, 16-hour course)
      e) VFIS Highway Safety for Emergency Service Personnel Course  (four hours)
      f) Basic Fire Police  (2015 Edition)

    See the Traffic Incident Management Personnel candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 5.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Traffic Incident Management Personnel application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.

    Upcoming open Traffic Incident Management Personnel exam dates, by application deadline
     
    Exam Site Application Deadline Written Exam Skill Exam Email Your Application To:

    There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

    ▶  Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    A firefighter carries a child who is holding a stuffed bunny.

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in an Traffic Incident Management Personnel skill exam. 

    Skill Sheets
    Information Sheet

    5. Take written and skills tests

    After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

    Once you pass both tests, you will be Traffic Incident Management Personnel certified. Congratulations!

    Get help

    If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.