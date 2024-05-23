Traffic Incident Management Personnel

Highway Incident/Traffic Management Course:

Candidates shall provide evidence of his/her Ability to execute traffic incident management activities at any roadway incident. A copy of one of the following recognized training certificates must be included in the application packet. The following courses of instruction meet this requirement.

a) Traffic Incident Management System, Pennsylvania version

b) National Traffic Incident Management course

c) PA Turnpike Commission Traffic Incident Management course

d) Highway Incident Scene Safety (Pennsylvania, 16-hour course)

e) VFIS Highway Safety for Emergency Service Personnel Course (four hours)

f) Basic Fire Police (2015 Edition)