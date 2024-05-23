1. Complete prerequisites
- Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.
- Incident Command System Course
Must show proof of completing an approved course on the Incident Command System.

Highway Incident/Traffic Management Course:
Candidates shall provide evidence of his/her Ability to execute traffic incident management activities at any roadway incident. A copy of one of the following recognized training certificates must be included in the application packet. The following courses of instruction meet this requirement.
a) Traffic Incident Management System, Pennsylvania version
b) National Traffic Incident Management course
c) PA Turnpike Commission Traffic Incident Management course
d) Highway Incident Scene Safety (Pennsylvania, 16-hour course)
e) VFIS Highway Safety for Emergency Service Personnel Course (four hours)
f) Basic Fire Police (2015 Edition)
See the Traffic Incident Management Personnel candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 5.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Traffic Incident Management Personnel application (PDF).
Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.
|Exam Site
|Application Deadline
|Written Exam
|Skill Exam
|Email Your Application To:
|
There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
▶ Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be Traffic Incident Management Personnel certified. Congratulations!