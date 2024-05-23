1. Complete prerequisites
- Incident Command System Course
Must show proof of completing an approved course on the Incident Command System.
- Firefighter I Certification
Must be certified at a Firefighter I level.
- Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying to get certified as a Firefighter I.
- Vehicle Rescue Operations
Must have completed an approved vehicle rescue course/certification.
- Fire Department Communications
Must attach a copy of a properly completed incident report of an actual incident using the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) format and criteria.
- Fire Prevention, Preparedness, and Maintenance
Must provide a residential fire safety survey and commercial pre-incident survey.
See the Firefighter II Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications, training courses, and document formats are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 4.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Firefighter II application (PDF).
Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.
|Exam Site
|Application Deadline
|Written Exam
|Skill Exam
|Email Your Application To:
|Cambria County Fire School
|Sept. 14, 2024
|Oct. 5, 2024
|Oct. 5, 2024
|Frank Hribar, firechief82@gmail.com
|Butler County Community College
|Sept. 14, 2024
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Jason Bragunier, jason.bragunier@bc3.edu
|Somerset County Fire School
|Sept. 20, 2024
|Oct. 11, 2024
|Oct. 12, 2024
|Jim Leer, jaleer@comcast.net
|Chester County Emergency Services Training
|Sept. 25, 2024
|Oct. 16, 2024
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Maureen McCormick, firecert@chesco.org
|Harrisburg Area Community College
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Oct. 27, 2024
|Oct. 27, 2024
|Tina Cook, tmcook@hacc.edu
|Indiana County Public Safety Training Academy
|Oct. 18, 2024
|Nov. 9, 2024
|Nov. 9, 2024
|Thomas Stutzman, ispsa@indianacounty.org
|Harrisburg Area Community College
|Oct. 24, 2024
|Nov. 14, 2024
|Nov. 21, 2024
|Tina Cook, tmcook@hacc.edu
|Harrisburg Area Community College
|Nov. 16, 2024
|Dec. 7, 2024
|Dec. 7, 2024
|Tina Cook, tmcook@hacc.edu
|Westmoreland County Public Safety Training Center
|Dec. 6, 2024
|Dec. 20, 2024
|Dec. 21, 2024
|Mark Jackson, jacksonmarc@westmoreland.edu
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
▶ Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.