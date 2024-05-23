Skip to main content

    Firefighter II

    Already certified as a Firefighter I? Pursue an advanced Firefighter II Certification to grow your preparedness, structural fire control, and rescue operation skills.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    Two firefighters look out of a window.

    1. Complete prerequisites

    • Incident Command System Course
      Must show proof of completing an approved course on the Incident Command System. 

    • Firefighter I Certification 
      Must be certified at a Firefighter I level. 

    • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
      Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying to get certified as a Firefighter I. 

    • Vehicle Rescue Operations 
      Must have completed an approved vehicle rescue course/certification. 

    • Fire Department Communications
      Must attach a copy of a properly completed incident report of an actual incident using the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) format and criteria. 

    • Fire Prevention, Preparedness, and Maintenance
      Must provide a residential fire safety survey and commercial pre-incident survey. 

    See the Firefighter II Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications, training courses, and document formats are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 4.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Firefighter II application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.

    Upcoming open Firefighter II exam dates, by application deadline
     
    Exam Site Application Deadline Written Exam Skill Exam Email Your Application To:
    Cambria County Fire School Sept. 14, 2024 Oct. 5, 2024 Oct. 5, 2024 Frank Hribar, firechief82@gmail.com
    Butler County Community College Sept. 14, 2024 Oct. 6, 2024 Oct. 6, 2024 Jason Bragunier, jason.bragunier@bc3.edu
    Somerset County Fire School Sept. 20, 2024 Oct. 11, 2024 Oct. 12, 2024 Jim Leer, jaleer@comcast.net
    Chester County Emergency Services Training Sept. 25, 2024 Oct. 16, 2024 Oct. 20, 2024 Maureen McCormick, firecert@chesco.org
    Harrisburg Area Community College Oct. 6, 2024 Oct. 27, 2024 Oct. 27, 2024 Tina Cook, tmcook@hacc.edu
    Indiana County Public Safety Training Academy Oct. 18, 2024 Nov. 9, 2024 Nov. 9, 2024 Thomas Stutzman, ispsa@indianacounty.org
    Harrisburg Area Community College Oct. 24, 2024 Nov. 14, 2024 Nov. 21, 2024 Tina Cook, tmcook@hacc.edu
    Harrisburg Area Community College Nov. 16, 2024 Dec. 7, 2024 Dec. 7, 2024 Tina Cook, tmcook@hacc.edu
    Westmoreland County Public Safety Training Center Dec. 6, 2024 Dec. 20, 2024 Dec. 21, 2024 Mark Jackson, jacksonmarc@westmoreland.edu

     

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

    ▶  Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    A firefighter carries a child who is holding a stuffed bunny.

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in a Firefighter II skill exam.

    Firefighter II skill sheets (PDF)

    5. Take written and skills tests

    After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

    Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as a Firefighter II. Congratulations!

    Get help

    If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.