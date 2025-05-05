1. Complete prerequisites
-
Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying to get certified as a Firefighter I.
-
Interior Structural Fire Attack
Must have demonstrated the ability to attack and extinguish an interior structural fire operating as a member of the team.
-
CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training
Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification)
See the Firefighter I Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on pages 3 to 5.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Firefighter I application (PDF).
This map above has available testing sites.
Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.