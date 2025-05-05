Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Get Certified

    Firefighter I

    Become an entry-level firefighter in a volunteer or career fire department in Pennsylvania.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    Two firefighters with radios stand near a firetruck.

    1. Complete prerequisites

    • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification 
      Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying to get certified as a Firefighter I.

    • Interior Structural Fire Attack 
      Must have demonstrated the ability to attack and extinguish an interior structural fire operating as a member of the team. 

    • CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training 
      Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification)

    See the Firefighter I Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on pages 3 to 5.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Firefighter I application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    This map above has available testing sites.

    Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

     

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    A firefighter carries a child who is holding a stuffed bunny.

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in a Firefighter I skill exam.

    Firefighter I skill sheets (PDF)

    5. Take written and skills tests

    After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

    Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as a Firefighter I. Congratulations!

    Get help

    If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.