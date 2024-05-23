Apply for the State Wildlife Grant

How has Pennsylvania wildlife benefitted from State Wildlife Grant funding?



The 2015-2025 Pennsylvania Wildlife Action Plan serves as the blueprint for guiding decisions on where to direct State Wildlife Grant funds for conservation actions in Pennsylvania. Grant funding has greatly improved the Fish & Boat Commission's ability to:

Conduct surveys to gather vital data on species distributions; contributing to more informed management decisions,

Provide technical assistance for fish passage and dam removal projects, and

Many other conservation actions for species of greatest conservation need.

History of the State Wildlife Grant in Pennsylvania

Since 2001, the Pennsylvania Fish & Commission has supported more than 60 fish, amphibian, reptile, and freshwater invertebrate conservation projects through State Wildlife Grant funding, including research, species surveys, habitat improvement, and other efforts. Many projects are conducted through partnerships with colleges, universities and conservation organizations, thereby maximizing the Fish & Boat Commission's use of these federal funds.

In 2020, the Fish & Boat Commission and Game Commission celebrate 20-years of the State Wildlife Grants Program with a retrospective of accomplishments (in Program Summaries).

Contact Us

If you have questions about the State Wildlife Grants program administered by the Fish & Boat Commission, please contact the PFBC Conservation Coordinator at RA-FBSWAP@pa.gov.



Program Summaries

​State Wildlife Grants Program

Celebrates 20 Years PFBC 2023 State Wildlife Grants Summary​ ​ ​



2023 | 2022 | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009 | 2008 | 2007 | 2006