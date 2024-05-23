Apply for New Powered Boat Registration

Completing an Application

Have proof of ownership ready to complete the application

If the boat was never registered or titled in PA, acceptable proof of ownership includes (ONE of) the following:



Title or Registration from another state



Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin (MCO) - required for all new boats

Also required: Bill of sale or invoice with names and addresses of the seller and purchaser and the legal owner, if different from seller The location, date of sale, description of the boat, and hull identification number (HIN) for boats built after 1972, or other serial number for boats built in 1972 or before



If the boat was previously registered and/or titled acceptable proof of ownership (ONE of the below):



If the boat was titled, a properly signed title is required

If the boat was registered only ONE of the below: Registration card, signed by last registered owner Bill of sale, signed by the last registered owner



Note: A bill of sale or registration card/title, signed by the last registered owner, may be substituted for the seller's information in Section F and the seller's signature in Section J of the application.



Additional documentation may be required in certain circumstances. For more information, contact a Commission Office, visit an authorized issuing agent, or call 866-BoatReg (866-262-8734).

Have the Hull Identification Number (HIN)

Find the HIN on or near the transom (rear) on the upper starboard (right) side above the waterline. If the boat was manufactured before October 31, 1972, a serial number is acceptable. Homemade boats with the required documentation will be issued a HIN unless it is a Kit boat with an HIN.

