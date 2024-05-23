Apply for New Powered Boat Registration

Boats that must be Registered
All powered boats (motorboats), those boats powered by a gasoline, diesel or electric motor, are required to be registered when used.
Unpowered boats must be registered or display a launch permit to use a PFBC or DCNR State Park or State forest access. (Unpowered boats include canoes, kayaks, rowboats, stand-up paddleboards (SUPS) and sail-only sailboats.)
Completing an Application
Have proof of ownership ready to complete the application
If the boat was never registered or titled in PA, acceptable proof of ownership includes (ONE of) the following:
- Title or Registration from another state
- Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin (MCO) - required for all new boats
- Also required:
- Bill of sale or invoice with names and addresses of the seller and purchaser and the legal owner, if different from seller
- The location, date of sale, description of the boat, and hull identification number (HIN) for boats built after 1972, or other serial number for boats built in 1972 or before
If the boat was previously registered and/or titled acceptable proof of ownership (ONE of the below):
- If the boat was titled, a properly signed title is required
- If the boat was registered only ONE of the below:
- Registration card, signed by last registered owner
- Bill of sale, signed by the last registered owner
Note: A bill of sale or registration card/title, signed by the last registered owner, may be substituted for the seller's information in Section F and the seller's signature in Section J of the application.
Additional documentation may be required in certain circumstances. For more information, contact a Commission Office, visit an authorized issuing agent, or call 866-BoatReg (866-262-8734).
Have the Hull Identification Number (HIN)
Find the HIN on or near the transom (rear) on the upper starboard (right) side above the waterline. If the boat was manufactured before October 31, 1972, a serial number is acceptable. Homemade boats with the required documentation will be issued a HIN unless it is a Kit boat with an HIN.
Submitting the Application
Get a Temporary Registration (*recommended)
Take the completed application, required documentation, and payment to a Commission region office or authorized issuing agent. You will be issued a 60-day temporary registration allowing use of the boat while the permanent registration is being processed. A boat registration card and set of validation decals will be mailed to you.
Mail an Application Form
Mail the completed application, requred documentation, and payment to the PFBC Headquarters. Once processed, the Commission will mail a boat registration card and set of validation decals to you.
Please Note: Allow 60 days for processing. It is unlawful to use the boat until you receive the permanent boat registration.
Certificates of title will be mailed to the primary owner or lienholder, when applicable.
Titling Requirements for Registered Boats
Boats are required to be titled (whether purchased, transferred or sold) when they are:
- Powered by an inboard motor, including personal watercraft, 1997 model year or newer.
- Powered by an outboard motor, 14 feet or longer, 1997 model year or newer.
- Currently titled in Pennsylvania.
- Currently titled in another state when Pennsylvania becomes the state of primary use.
Once a boat is titled, it must remain titled by all future owners. Boats not required to be titled, may be voluntarily titled.
Registering an Abandoned Boat
Found an abandoned boat?
Bought a new Boat?
Did you know you can transfer the registration from your old boat to your new one?
It's easy.
For each boat gather:
- PA Registration Number (current one)
- Title Number
- Hull Identification Number (HIN)
- Make, Model, Year, and length of boat