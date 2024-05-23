Apply for a Educational or Special Exemption Fishing License

Collecting Aquatic Organisms

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is charged under Commonwealth law with the protection and management of aquatic organisms and the places they live. Regulations ensure natural resources are protected and people are safe. Regulations vary but include setting seasons, establishing minimum sizes and limits, regulating equipment use, and establishing licenses and permits.

Pennsylvania law defines "fishing" as the act of angling, or to catch, take, kill or remove or the attempt to catch, take, kill or remove from any waters or other areas within or bordering the Commonwealth any fish by any means or method for any purpose at all. Under the law, fishes include aquatic macroinvertebrates. For regulatory purposes, there are three major groups:

Fish (gamefish, panfish, etc.),

Bait-fish (minnows, darters, sculpins, madtoms, etc.), and

Fish-bait (aquatic insects and other macroinvertebrates).



Therefore, you are fishing if you collect organisms included in these categories.

Educators, water quality monitors, scientists, and those collecting aquatic organisms for any reason 16 years of age or older must have a valid fishing license. In addition, these activities must follow current Fish and Boat Commission regulations found in the PA Fishing Summary Book​.