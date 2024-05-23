Update Emergency Contact Information

Overview
Your Emergency Contacts are people you choose to be called if you can't speak during an emergency. The details you share are stored in a secure database. Only law enforcement can access it.
How to update your emergency contact
You can easily update your emergency contact information in our Online Emergency Contact System.
You can login by:
- Entering your driver's license or photo ID number without any spaces or dashes
- Entering your birthday in the format MM/DD/YYY
- Entering the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number
This will log you into the system. Now you can add the information for your emergency contact. You can add their name, address, phone number and relationship to you. You can also update, change or remove the information for your emergency contact.