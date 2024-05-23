Overview
If you're a new resident in Pennsylvania, you need to apply for a Pennsylvania title and registration for your vehicle within 20 days of moving to the state. To do this, you'll need a valid Pennsylvania identification.
When applying for a Pennsylvania title, you'll need to surrender your out-of-state title to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. You'll also need to complete Form MV-1, "Application for Certificate of Title," and provide proof of Pennsylvania insurance.
This fom isn't avaliable online. To get a temporary Pennsylvania registration plate, you'll need to submit your out-of-state title with the application for the Pennsylvania Certificate of Title.
Additional resources:
Forms:
- Application for Lessee Information: Application to Add, Change or Delete Lessee Information for a Leased Vehicle (PDF)
Resources:
How to transfer vehicle registration from another state
If you've recently moved to Pennsylvania and need to transfer your vehicle registration from another state, follow these simple steps:
Time Limit
- Within 20 days of moving to Pennsylvania, you must apply for a Pennsylvania title and registration for your vehicle.
Valid Pennsylvania Identification
- You'll need a valid form of Pennsylvania identification to apply for vehicle title and registration. Although new residents have 60 days to obtain a Pennsylvania Driver's License, it's recommended to get it sooner.
Surrender Out-of-State Title
- Surrender your out-of-state title to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles when applying for a Pennsylvania title.
Required Documents
- When you visit the authorized agent, make sure to bring the following:
- Valid title for all vehicles you want to register in Pennsylvania, issued in your name from your previous state.
- Proof of Pennsylvania insurance, such as a valid insurance identification card or declaration page.
- Tracing of the vehicle identification number (VIN) or verification of the VIN by an inspection mechanic or notary public.
- Appropriate title, lien, registration fees, and sales tax (if applicable). Payments should be made by checks or money orders payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Do not send cash.
- If you are titling and registering a leased vehicle, the leasing company will also be required to complete Form MV-1L.
Identification
- Ensure you have one of the following credentials for identification purposes:
- A valid Pennsylvania Photo Driver's License or Photo Identification Card.
- Other valid identification credentials as specified by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
By following these steps and providing the necessary documents, you can successfully transfer your vehicle registration from another state to Pennsylvania.
Additional information
Here is additional information to help ensure your vehicle meets all Pennsylvania rules and regulations.
To title and register a 2008 or newer vehicle, it must meet two conditions. First, its gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) must be 8,500 pounds or less. Second, it must have less than 7,500 miles on the odometer. If it meets both conditions, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) must certify it.
For more information about this program, visit the Pennsylvania Clean Vehicles Program page.
In Section A of Form MV-1, match the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the out-of-state title with the vehicle's VIN plate. Also, attach a VIN plate tracing to the back of the white copy. Do this for PA title applications for specific vehicles. These vehicles are listed below:
-
All trucks or truck tractors - VIN plate tracings of trucks should contain the:
-
Complete Vehicle Identification Number
-
Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR)
-
Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR)
-
-
All motor homes
-
All vehicles previously titled in another state
You get a tracing by placing tracing paper against the VIN plate and pressing with a lead pencil. You stroke left to right across the whole plate. This makes an image on the paper of all the info embossed on the plate.
If you can't find your vehicle's VIN plate or get a clear tracing, contact a certified inspection mechanic. You can also contact a notary public at a motor vehicle dealership. They are authorized to inspect and verify the VIN. This is when tracing the plate is not possible. The mechanic or notary must list their name and ID number in Section A. They must also sign it.
A photo of a vehicle's VIN plate is acceptable. But, it must be signed and dated by a certified inspection mechanic or a notary public at a dealership.
The mechanic or notary public signs to confirm they checked the vehicle's VIN. They ensure it matches the one on the out-of-state title. If the vehicle is outside Pennsylvania, a police officer, dealership mechanic, or military official must verify the VIN.
For a complete listing of fees related to Driver and Vehicle Services, please visit our fees page.
Also, your county may charge $5 yearly for each registered vehicle in its area. This fee is collected by PennDOT when you first register a vehicle. Additionally, it's paid each year upon renewal.
The fee depends on how long a customer registers their vehicle. Each year costs $5. So, a two-year registration is $10, and a five-year one is $25.
The county will use the funds for transportation. Or, it will follow Section 9010(c) of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code. To see which counties pay the local use fee, check the "Fee for Local Use – Participating Counties" Fact Sheet.
You won't need to pay sales tax if you have a valid out-of-state title and owned the vehicle for six months before moving to Pennsylvania. Just list the correct Sales Tax Exemption reason code in Section I, blocks 1A and/or 1B on Form MV-1.
If you have a title from another state and owned the vehicle for less than six months before moving to Pennsylvania, you need to prove you paid sales tax. If you can't, you must pay Pennsylvania's tax. If you qualify for a tax credit, note the amount on Form MV-1.
In Pennsylvania, a newly registered vehicle must pass a safety inspection within ten days. Inspections are done at official stations like repair garages. They check lights, brakes, and other vital parts.
Fees are listed at these stations and don't cover repairs.
Each state has different window tinting rules. So, if you change the tint on your vehicle's windows, check PennDOT's Vehicle Window Tint Fact Sheet for the allowed tint level.
Pennsylvania must follow the EPA's mandate for vehicle emissions inspections. This program is vital for the state to boost air quality.
To check if your vehicle's county needs emissions checks, visit Drive Clean PA or call 1-800-265-0921.
PennDOT does not register boats, snowmobiles or ATVs. For information on registering your boat, snowmobile or ATV, please contact the following:
Boats
Fish & Boat Commission
1-866-262-8734
Snowmobiles and ATVs
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
1-866-545-2476