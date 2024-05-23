Transfer Vehicle Registration from Another State

In Section A of Form MV-1, match the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the out-of-state title with the vehicle's VIN plate. Also, attach a VIN plate tracing to the back of the white copy. Do this for PA title applications for specific vehicles. These vehicles are listed below:

All trucks or truck tractors - VIN plate tracings of trucks should contain the: Complete Vehicle Identification Number

Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR)

Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) All motor homes All vehicles previously titled in another state

You get a tracing by placing tracing paper against the VIN plate and pressing with a lead pencil. You stroke left to right across the whole plate. This makes an image on the paper of all the info embossed on the plate.

If you can't find your vehicle's VIN plate or get a clear tracing, contact a certified inspection mechanic. You can also contact a notary public at a motor vehicle dealership. They are authorized to inspect and verify the VIN. This is when tracing the plate is not possible. The mechanic or notary must list their name and ID number in Section A. They must also sign it.

A photo of a vehicle's VIN plate is acceptable. But, it must be signed and dated by a certified inspection mechanic or a notary public at a dealership.

The mechanic or notary public signs to confirm they checked the vehicle's VIN. They ensure it matches the one on the out-of-state title. If the vehicle is outside Pennsylvania, a police officer, dealership mechanic, or military official must verify the VIN.