Register and Title Your All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

Overview
Registration is required for all All-Terrain (ATV) vehicles in Pennsylania, unless they are used solely for business or agriculture.
If you plan to ride your ATV on property that is not owned or leased by you, you also must carry liability insurance. Proof of that insurance must be carried with you when you ride.
There are no minimum requirements or coverage standards established by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources or the Snowmobile/ATV Law for the liability insurance.
The money from ATV registration is used to:
- Provide funding to administer the program
- Maintain trails in state forests
- Provide grants to profit and non-profit organizations for developing additional riding opportunities in the Commonwealth
Need more help?
If you have specific questions about your vehicle registration email the Snowmobile and ATV Registration Section or call 1-866-545-2476.
ATV Registration
You need different ATV registrations based on your riding location:
-
General Registration: This allows use off of your private property. It costs $20 for two years. You get a plate, an expiration sticker, and a wallet card.
-
Limited Registration: This is for on-property use only. It's free and never expires. You get a plate and a card, but no sticker.
In Pennsylvania, registration isn't required for:
-
ATVs used solely for farming or business
-
Nonresident ATVs with valid out-of-state registration
-
Government-owned ATVs
-
Dealer ATVs used for business, with a dealer certificate
When you register your ATV, you get a plate and a sticker. The plate goes on the upper rear, away from the tires. Make sure the plate is visible from behind. Clean it often. The sticker sits in the bottom corner.
Register or Title Your ATV
In Pennsylvania, ATVs need a title from DCNR, costing $22.50. Exceptions include:
-
ATVs registered with DCNR before February 12, 1987, which don't need a title until sold
-
ATVs used only for farming or business
-
ATVs owned by government entities
-
ATVs owned by dealers until sold
-
ATVs owned by nonresidents
-
ATVs owned by Pennsylvania residents but registered and used in another state
How to Register and Title your ATV
If you buy a vehicle from a registered dealer, you'll get a plate with a 45-day temporary sticker. The dealer also will handle the title and registration application.
For a privately bought ATV, you must send DCNR:
-
A completed application for registration and title
-
Proof of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)
-
Fees
-
Pennsylvania sales tax or proof of payment
You can get ATV registration applications from:
-
-
ATV dealers
-
Forest district offices
-
State park offices
Send the completed form, fees, and sales tax proof to:
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Snowmobile/ATV Registration Section, P.O. Box 8553, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8553
