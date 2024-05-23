Register a Vehicle

How to register your vehicle
You'll have to prove that you are the owner of the vehicle before you register the car in the state of Pennsylvania. Make sure the title is in your name or transferred to your name on the title. Hold onto the bill of sale if you are transferring ownership, this is helpful to the DMV when registering your car.
If you are not insured make sure you complete this step. Here are a few insurance providers that offer car insurance:
Most car insurance plans are very customizable. Plans can start as low as $40 if you only choose liability coverage.
Your vehicles registration may be delayed if you have any tickets or open vehicle citations. In the state of Pennsylvania your registration may be withheld if you have these things:
- Parking tickets
- Toll violations
- Unpaid vehicle taxes
For First Time Registration, You Will Typically Need These Items:
- Your state’s identification card or driver’s license
- Your insurance information for the state the vehicle will be driven
- A sales tax payment
- Your vehicle’s title
- Documents stating that your vehicle has passes emissions regulations and a safety inspection
- The car’s registration application
Private Sale Or Transfer Of Ownership:
- Title in your name
- When transferring a vehicle to a new owner make sure all of the owners are listed on the title in the "transferred to" line. The sellers must sign the 'assignment of ownership' section on the back of the title.
- Odometer Disclosure Statement & Bill of Sale
- Visit this page to find out more about private vehicle sales in Pennsylvania.
Renewing Your Car’s Registration? Make Sure You Have These:
- Your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)
- Driver’s license number
- Proof of insurance
- License plate number
- Proof that your vehicle was registered previously (registration card)
Out-Of-State Dealer? Bring These As Well:
- Bring the Title of the Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin
- Odometer Disclosure Statement & Bill of Sale
Does your vehicle need a smog check in Pennsylvania?
Each county of Pennsylvania has there own emissions quotas. Some areas require annual emissions and safety checks but others do not.
Visit the Pennsylvania emissions calculator here to see what your vehicle needs to be registered.
The last step is filling out the registration form. You will need your VIN, your license plate number, and your driver’s license number.
You will have to provide the accident history of the vehicle or any custom tune-ups the vehicle has had that effect the driving of the car.
Check out this Pennsylvania page to find out what fees you will need to pay for your specific vehicle.
Where to register your vehicle
In Pennsylvania, you can register your vehicle online, through the mail, and in person.
Online:
- Complete the online registration
- submit proof of insurance online
By Mail:
- Complete the "Request for Registration" form (MV-140)
- Send the form and applicable fees to:
Bureau of Motor Vehicles
1101 S. Front Street
Harrisburg, PA 17104-2516
In Person:
- You may go to our Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg or to an On-Line Messenger in your area.