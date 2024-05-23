Change Your Name or Address (Vehicle Registration/Title)

If you have moved, you need to update your address on your vehicle title and registration within 15 days.

Moving in-state

If you are moving in-state, you can update your address online or by filling out the change of address form.

Change of Address form

The change of address form can be used to update your driver's license/photo ID and your vehicle registration. This form can also update your voter registration information.

Online

You can update your address online using the online vehicle services login. To sign-in, you need two pieces of information. You will need the first eight numbers of your title number. You will need your plate number without any spaces or dashes.

Then you can login and update your address.

Moving out-of-state

An out-of-state address can only be used in the following situations:

U.S. Armed Forces personnel and families stationed outside of Pennsylvania

Employees of federal or state governments or their families whose workplace is located outside of Pennsylvania

A business located outside of Pennsylvania with no Pennsylvania office

A park Model Trailer permanently located in Pennsylvania

To update to an out of state address, you need to fill out and submit Self Certification for Proof of Residency (PDF) form, and mail it to:

Bureau of Motor Vehicles

P.O. Box 68293

Harrisburg, PA

17106-8293