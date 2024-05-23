Change Your Name or Address (Vehicle Registration/Title)

Overview
If you have moved, you need to update on your vehicle or trailer registration within 15 days. This can be done online, or you can complete and mail in the appropriate form.
If your name has changed due to marriage, divorce, or any other reason, you need to submit a form. The form will correct or change your name.
NOTE: You will also need to change your information on your driver's license or photo ID.
Additional resources:
Forms:
- Change of Address form (PDF)
- Self Certificaton for Proof of Residency (PDF)
- Application for Correction or Change of Name (PDF)
Resources:
How to change your address on your vehicle registration and title
If you have moved, you need to update your address on your vehicle title and registration within 15 days.
Moving in-state
If you are moving in-state, you can update your address online or by filling out the change of address form.
Change of Address form
The change of address form can be used to update your driver's license/photo ID and your vehicle registration. This form can also update your voter registration information.
Online
You can update your address online using the online vehicle services login. To sign-in, you need two pieces of information. You will need the first eight numbers of your title number. You will need your plate number without any spaces or dashes.
Then you can login and update your address.
Moving out-of-state
An out-of-state address can only be used in the following situations:
- U.S. Armed Forces personnel and families stationed outside of Pennsylvania
- Employees of federal or state governments or their families whose workplace is located outside of Pennsylvania
- A business located outside of Pennsylvania with no Pennsylvania office
- A park Model Trailer permanently located in Pennsylvania
To update to an out of state address, you need to fill out and submit Self Certification for Proof of Residency (PDF) form, and mail it to:
Bureau of Motor Vehicles
P.O. Box 68293
Harrisburg, PA
17106-8293
How to change your name on your vehicle registration or title
If your name has changed because of marriage, divorce, or another reason, you will need to fill out Application for Correction or Change of Name.
This form has two sides, Side A and Side B.
Side A
Side A is to be used when your name changed because of marriage, divorce, or pending divorce. There is no fee associated with submitting Side A of the form. No new title will be produced.
Side B
Side B can be used for a name change due to marriage, divorce, pending divorce, court order or other reasons. A new title will be created for you. You maybe pay a $67 title fee.
Information to attach to the form
If your name changed because of a marriage, divorce or court order or other reason, you need to attach a copy of your updated PA driver's license or photo ID showing your desired name.
For pending divorce, you need to attach a written notice to resume a prior surname and an updated PA driver's license or photo ID showing your desired name. The written notice needs to include the caption and docket number of the proceedings and be stamped by the court.
Mail the completed form to:
Bureau of Motor Vehicles
P.O. Box 68293
Harrisburg, PA
17106-8293