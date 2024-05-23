Request Help Evaluating the Need for and Obtaining Assistive Technology
OVR assists individuals with disabilities in obtaining, maintaining or advancing in employment. Assistive technology is a tool that can help remove barriers to employment and OVR can help you evaluate the need for and obtain the AT you need to succeed in employment.
There are two types of Assistive Technology:
- Low-tech AT, like reachers, canesand rubber grippers.
- High-tech AT, like communication devices and specialized computer access.
Pennsylvania has many resources for Assistive Technology and OVR can help you with referrals to these resources.
Assistive Technology Eligibility
A Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC) will be assigned to your case and will determine your eligibility for OVR services.
You will be eligible for OVR services if:
- You have a physical, mental or emotional impairment(s);
- The impairment(s) results in a substantial impediment to employment; and
- You require VR services to prepare for, secure, retain, advance in/or regain employment; and
- You intend to achieve an employment outcome that is consistent with your unique strengths, resources, priorities, abilities, capabilities, interests and informed choice.
If you were determined eligible for Social Security benefits under title II or XVI of the Social Security Act, it is presumed you are eligible for OVR services and are considered an individual with a significant disability, provided you intend to achieve an employment outcome that is consistent with your unique strengths, resources, priorities, abilities, capabilities, interests and informed choice.
Frequently Asked Questions
If a request is made for assistive technology (AT) by a customer, an assistive technology evaluation would take place to determine if AT would remove a barrier to employment or independence. This evaluation could be completed by a contracted assistive tech specialist, HGAC CART staff, a Vision Rehabilitation Therapist and/or an Orientation & Mobility Instructor. Along with the evaluation, recommendations would be made for the appropriate assistive technology to remove the barrier. Also, training to utilize the assistive technology equipment would be authorized, if necessary.