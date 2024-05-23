Request Help Evaluating the Need for and Obtaining Assistive Technology

OVR assists individuals with disabilities in obtaining, maintaining or advancing in employment. Assistive technology is a tool that can help remove barriers to employment and OVR can help you evaluate the need for and obtain the AT you need to succeed in employment.

There are two types of Assistive Technology:

Low-tech AT, like reachers, canesand rubber grippers. High-tech AT, like communication devices and specialized computer access.

Pennsylvania has many resources for Assistive Technology and OVR can help you with referrals to these resources.