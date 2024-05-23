Request a Small Games of Chance License Clearance from the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

The Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services issues clearances on behalf of L&I to employers in compliance with Unemployment Compensation tax requirements. An applicant is in compliance if:

A complete registration was received

All reports are filed and all liabilities are paid, or;

All liabilities are paid, or all outstanding money delinquencies are subject to an approved payment plan.

Applicants may request this clearance online through the certifications portal of the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS).