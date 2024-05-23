Skip to main content

    Request a Sales, Use, and Hotel Occupancy License Clearance from the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

    Upon request, the Department of Labor & Industry will verify a Sales, Use and Hotel Occupancy License applicant's compliance with tax requirements of the Unemployment Compensation Law and issue a clearance.

    Overview

    The Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services issues clearances on behalf of L&I to employers in compliance with Unemployment Compensation tax requirements. An applicant is in compliance if:

    • A complete registration was received;
    • All reports are filed and;
    • All liabilities are paid, or all outstanding money delinquencies are subject to an approved payment plan.

    Applicants may request this clearance online through the certifications portal of the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS).

    Contact the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

    This helpline is devoted to employer tax services: 866-403-6163 weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

    866-403-6163

    You can chat online with UC representatives on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

    Submit an online inquiry 24/7 via Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS) employer self-service portal.

