Request a Corporate Clearance from the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

At the beginning of the arrangement, the client transfers its workers to the PEO and then leases them back from the PEO. In the past, professional employer arrangements were known by other terms such as "employee leasing" and "staff leasing."

Professional employer arrangements should not be confused with temporary help arrangements. Under a professional employer arrangement, a client leases workers from a PEO for the long term. In a temporary help arrangement, a temp agency provides workers to a business on a short-term basis, such as the duration of a special project or to meet a seasonal need for additional workers.



Section 4(j)(2.1) of the Pa UC Law specifies that the client in a professional employer arrangement is considered to be the UC employer of leased workers, rather than the PEO. This provision does not include temporary help agency arrangements. Wages must be reported on the client's UC tax account, and contributions on those wages must be paid at the client's tax rate.