    Request a Contractor Responsibility Clearance from the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

    Commonwealth agencies require that applicants comply with state tax laws in order to obtain clearance for Contractor Responsibility Clearances. You can request clearance online through UCMS certifications.

    Overview

    In accordance with the Governor's Management Directive Number 215.9, all entities that wish to obtain any state monies through contracts, loans or grants must be compliant with state taxing authorities. If unpaid UC tax liabilities exist, the vendor is directed to call the e-Government Unit to resolve the issue before the contract or payment is processed. When the matter is resolved, a Contractor Responsibility clearance certificate is issued to the licensee to provide to the processing agency.

    You can request clearance online here.