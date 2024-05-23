Renew a Workplace Safety Committee Certification

How to renew your certification
Your renewal application becomes available 90 days before your next renewal date. You must submit your renewal application between 90 and 15 days of that date.
The Workers' Compensation Law allows annual renewal of the workplace safety committee certification as long as the committee continues to meet state health and safety regulations.
The renewal process is simple:
- Complete a re-certification form through L&I's Bureau of Workers' Compensation Health and Safety Division, also known as HandS
- Employers can log into their HandS account or create a new profile for your business.
- Make sure all updated information is included in your renewal application.
- Submit an "Acknowledgement and Agreements" form with your renewal application.
Business owners will be notified by email if their renewal application is approved.
Learn more on the PA Workplace Safety Committee Certification Program page.
Frequently Asked Questions
Certification Renewal Applications are emailed via the HandS online system. Non-electronic filers will receive their renewals via email.
Forms are emailed via HandS 105 days before renewal for online users. Non-users get emailed renewals 60-90 days before the policy or fiscal year.
Be sure to check your HandS electronic user account frequently. Notify the bureau of any changes to avoid misdirected forms at least 30 working days before their policy renewal date for timely preparation and submission. Applications outside the 90-15 day limit may be returned.
Applications will have pre-filled details like name, address, contact person, etc., from the latest certification. Employers must correct, complete, and submit the Workers' Compensation policy details separately. Include an "Acknowledgment and Agreements" page with the submission.
Yes. However, if since the latest certification approval, an employer has added workplaces, the Section 1 question pertaining to addition of workplaces must be populated "yes" and, Section 2, number of workplaces must be updated. Additionally, if any additional safety committees have been established that have not previously been certified, this must be indicated in Section 1, and completion of Sections 6-11 of the initial "Application for Certification of Workplace Safety Committee" is required for each new committee. Additional Sections 6-11 should be submitted along with the completed renewal application for review. All committees must be approved to be eligible for the discount.
Applicants will be notified via email if their renewal is disapproved, with details on specific reasons. Deficiencies can be addressed by submitting required documentation before the specified date on the disapproval document. Those choosing electronic notification can view and address disapprovals within set time frames online.
If you have any further questions concerning the certification renewal application or the HandS online filing system, please email the Certification and Education Section by email or by telephone at 717-772-1635.