    Register with PA CareerLink® to Become an Eligible Training Provider (ETP)

    Eligible training providers help ensure job-driven training programs are available for workers and help improve Pennsylvania's workforce development system, as outlined in the federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA).

    How to Register 

    Eligible training providers can access registration resources through PA CareerLink®.

    The application process to become an eligible training provider includes a five-step process. The statewide ETPL is an annual list, and training providers must reapply each year to remain eligible.

    1. View the requirements to qualify as an ETP
    2. Review Pennsylvania’s Eligible Training Provider List (ETPL)
    3. Apply electronically through the Commonwealth Workforce Development System (CWDS).
    4. Applicants are then connected with their Local Workforce Development Area (LWDA), who will review, approve, or reject your application.
    5. Once a decision has been made, DLI has 30 days to review the recommendations of the LWDA and determines if a training provider's application for the course or program should be included on the ETPL.

    View our desk guide more information about the statewide ETPL process or email DLI's Bureau of Workforce Partnership and Operations.

    Register to become an eligible training provider

    Begin the registration process on CWDS to become an ETP and join the ETPL.

    Additional Resources

    PA CareerLink® offers professional development resources for eligible training providers.

    Become a certified educator in Pennsylvania - The PA Department of Education's Division of Certification Services provides resources and guidelines to become a certified educator in PA.

    Continuing Education providers - DLI's Uniform Construction Code (UCC) provides a list of approved continued education organizations.

    Training Provider webcasts - A web series highlighting WIOA training provider guidance and state plans.

    PA Adult Education resources (PAAER) - A network of support services, courses, and resources for adult learners.

    Visit your local PA CareerLink® for more information and assistance.

    Contact us

    Training providers can email DLI's Bureau of Workforce Partnership and Operations with questions regarding the ETP eligibility process.

    Contact your ETPL point of contact, listed on page 6 of the WIOA Training Provider Desk Guide.