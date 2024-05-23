Register with PA CareerLink® to Become an Eligible Training Provider (ETP)

Eligible training providers can access registration resources through PA CareerLink®.

The application process to become an eligible training provider includes a five-step process. The statewide ETPL is an annual list, and training providers must reapply each year to remain eligible.

View the requirements to qualify as an ETP Review Pennsylvania’s Eligible Training Provider List (ETPL) Apply electronically through the Commonwealth Workforce Development System (CWDS). Applicants are then connected with their Local Workforce Development Area (LWDA), who will review, approve, or reject your application. Once a decision has been made, DLI has 30 days to review the recommendations of the LWDA and determines if a training provider's application for the course or program should be included on the ETPL.

View our desk guide more information about the statewide ETPL process or email DLI's Bureau of Workforce Partnership and Operations.