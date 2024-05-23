Occupational and Industrial Safety: Stuffed Toys

The Stuffed Toy Law establishes a standard of safety for stuffed toys distributed throughout the Commonwealth. The Bedding and Upholstery Section receives samples of toys and checks them for flammability, contents and safety of design. Manufacturers of stuffed toys intended for distribution in Pennsylvania by sale or as gifts must be registered with the Department. Stuffed toys must have a tag attached identifying the Pennsylvania registration number of the manufacturer. This tag indicates to the consumer that the toy has been reviewed by the Department and the manufacturer has registered with the Department. Manufacturers may apply for registration by filing an Application For Pennsylvania Toy Registration at the mailing address below.

Manufacturers will submit a toy to DLI , including payment by check and the completed application. If there is incomplete information or the check does not match the fees, we contact the individual on the application to advise what is needed. If a toy does not meet requirements, we advise that the toy does not meet and what needs to be done to have the toy come into compliance. They can then elect to have us send it back (and pay for shipping), or we incinerate the toy.

The payment is to cover our costs to ensure that the testing is adequate and that the toy passes the inspection process. Once it is cleared by our office, the manufacturer can make them to be sold and they are given a PA registration number that is placed on a tag and affixed to the toy.