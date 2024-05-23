About Occupational and Industrial Safety: Stuffed Toys Services
The Stuffed Toy Law establishes a standard of safety for stuffed toys distributed throughout the Commonwealth. The Bedding and Upholstery Section receives samples of toys and checks them for flammability, contents and safety of design. Manufacturers of stuffed toys intended for distribution in Pennsylvania by sale or as gifts must be registered with the Department. Stuffed toys must have a tag attached identifying the Pennsylvania registration number of the manufacturer. This tag indicates to the consumer that the toy has been reviewed by the Department and the manufacturer has registered with the Department. Manufacturers may apply for registration by filing an Application For Pennsylvania Toy Registration at the mailing address below.
Manufacturers will submit a toy to DLI , including payment by check and the completed application. If there is incomplete information or the check does not match the fees, we contact the individual on the application to advise what is needed. If a toy does not meet requirements, we advise that the toy does not meet and what needs to be done to have the toy come into compliance. They can then elect to have us send it back (and pay for shipping), or we incinerate the toy.
The payment is to cover our costs to ensure that the testing is adequate and that the toy passes the inspection process. Once it is cleared by our office, the manufacturer can make them to be sold and they are given a PA registration number that is placed on a tag and affixed to the toy.
Stuffed Toys Process
FAQs
To apply for a Stuffed Toy registration number, you need to complete the Stuffed Toy application form with its notarized form and submit it to our office as specified on the application form with the applicable fee and a sample(s) of the toy item(s) being manufactured.
The Department allows importers to register jointly with a manufacturer; however, they must do so for each individual manufacturing facility from which they wish to purchase items. When applying in this manner, the manufacturer linked to the registration number is only permitted to apply the registration number to items made for that specific importer. The other option for an importer is to help a manufacturing facility obtain its own registration number. In this case, the manufacturer owns the number themselves and can apply the registration number to items they make for anyone.
Normal processing time is within two weeks of our office receiving a completed application with its applicable fee and sample(s), if needed; however, that is dependent on the volume of applications received, as all applications are processed in the order of their receipt.
A sample is required if you are applying for registration under the Stuffed Toy Law. The sample submitted must have been made by the manufacturing facility listed on the application and be a true representation of the finished product. No sample is required if you are registering a product under Pennsylvania's Bedding and Upholstery Law.
The registration lasts for a period of one calendar year and must be renewed annually. A renewal registration certificate will be sent by the Department of Labor & Industry approximately two months prior to the expiration date of the current registration certificate. The renewal registration certificate will be either emailed or mailed, depending on the method elected by the responsible party managing the record. It is the responsibility of the designated party receiving the renewal registration certificate to renew the registration prior to the current registration certificate’s expiration date, to continue proper certification.
The registration lasts for a period of one calendar year and must be renewed annually to remain current. If the registration should expire, the business or organization shall not be permitted to sell any articles covered by the Pennsylvania Bedding & Upholstery Law and Regulations until the registration is renewed. In order to renew an expired registration, all unpaid past years’ renewal fees must be paid.
Pennsylvania does not recognize stuffed toy registrations from any other state. All Pennsylvania Stuffed Toy registration numbers will begin with the two-letter abbreviation "PA" and will be followed by a string of numbers, ending with a two-letter abbreviation for the state or country in which the factory is physically located.