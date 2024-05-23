File for Relief from Unemployment Compensation Charges

Under Section 302.1(a) of the PA UC Law, employers can request relief from certain benefit charges. This applies when an employee:

Quits without good reason related to work,

Is fired for serious misconduct,

Leaves due to their fault,

Fails a drug or alcohol test under a policy, or

Still works part-time without changes or is laid off due to a short business closure from a disaster.

To get disaster-related relief, employers need to write a letter and fill out Form UC-44FR. The information should include the disaster specifics, date, location, a brief description, and expected reopening date.

After a major natural disaster, an employer can request relief if their employee would have qualified for disaster unemployment assistance. This must be within eight weeks of the President's emergency declaration.

In each case, employers must prove they qualify for relief.

A request for relief from charges is different from an appeal. An appeal is about a claimant's eligibility. The two must be filed separately.

