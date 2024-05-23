Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    File an appeal of a workers’ compensation judge’s decision

    Appeals and WCAB petitions can be filed with the WCAB electronically using WCAIS.  Appeals can also be filed on paper using the LICB-2526 form and mailed to the WCAB Central Office in Harrisburg.

    File an appeal electronically

    To file electronically, click the blue "File an appeal online" button below. The WCAB continues to make assessments and adjustments to WCAIS to improve public service and maintain the integrity of the administrative appellate process.

    File an appeal online

    File an appeal by mail

    When filing by mail, use Form LICB-2526. Also, attach a copy of the completed Workers' Compensation Judge's Decision to the appeal, including the front page with the Circulation Date. Then, send it to the address below.

    Reminder: Make sure to send a copy of the appeal to everyone on the Judge's decision circulation sheet and the Judge.

    Contact us

    Department of Labor & Industry
    Workers' Compensation Appeal Board
    651 Boas Street, Room 832
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Contact the Appeal Board at 717-783-7838 or by email.

    Information on the Workers' Compensation Appeal Board (WCAB)