File an appeal of a workers’ compensation judge’s decision

File an appeal electronically
To file electronically, click the blue "File an appeal online" button below. The WCAB continues to make assessments and adjustments to WCAIS to improve public service and maintain the integrity of the administrative appellate process.
File an appeal by mail
When filing by mail, use Form LICB-2526. Also, attach a copy of the completed Workers' Compensation Judge's Decision to the appeal, including the front page with the Circulation Date. Then, send it to the address below.
Reminder: Make sure to send a copy of the appeal to everyone on the Judge's decision circulation sheet and the Judge.
Department of Labor & Industry
Workers' Compensation Appeal Board
651 Boas Street, Room 832
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Contact the Appeal Board at 717-783-7838 or by email.