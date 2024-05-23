Explore job resources on PA CareerLink®

PA CareerLink® can help you find employment, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation services, or other services including:

Veteran services

Trade services

Human services

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act services

To get started, sign in or register for an account.

For Job-Seekers:

Through PA CareerLink®, you can search and apply for job openings across the Commonwealth or in your local area.

Job support services are free and all in one place:

Resume building and submitting workshops

Mock interview simulation

Job search and training assistance

Adult education classes and workshops

Career fairs

Job referral services

For employers:

PA CareerLink® also connects employers with qualified job applicants and provides training providers with support services. To register for an account with PA CareerLink® you'll need your Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN).

Registered employers have access to resources and support for their business or organization. As a registered employer, you can: