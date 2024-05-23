Explore job resources on PA CareerLink®

Personalized career and business services
PA CareerLink® can help you find employment, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation services, or other services including:
- Veteran services
- Trade services
- Human services
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act services
For Job-Seekers:
Through PA CareerLink®, you can search and apply for job openings across the Commonwealth or in your local area.
Job support services are free and all in one place:
- Resume building and submitting workshops
- Mock interview simulation
- Job search and training assistance
- Adult education classes and workshops
- Career fairs
- Job referral services
For employers:
PA CareerLink® also connects employers with qualified job applicants and provides training providers with support services. To register for an account with PA CareerLink® you'll need your Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN).
Registered employers have access to resources and support for their business or organization. As a registered employer, you can:
- Create a job posting
- Connect with qualified candidates
- Access detailed information about job applicants
- Sort and filter job applicant demographics to manage job referral lists.
Are you searching for a job?
Which best describes you? PA CareerLink® offers a free job-matching system and support services for the following individuals:
- Job seeker
- Individual with disabilities
- Mature worker
- Re-entering the workforce
- Students and youth workers
- Veterans
- Apprentice/Pre-apprentice
Are you searching for a candidate?
I'd like to:
- Search for candidates
- Learn more about disability service partnerships
- Learn more about apprenticeships
- Report a new hire
- Employer outreach assistance