Apply for the DEI in the Building and Construction Trades Round 2 Grant

Application deadline: Friday, September 27, 2024, at 4 p.m. E.T.
About the DEI initiative
The Shapiro Administration has invested nearly $24 million to build partnerships between career and technical education, as well as in-demand and non-traditional industries that are in critical need of workers – including the building and construction trades.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, women only made up 10.9% of the construction industry in 2022.
This initiative aims to expand career pathways for women and other underrepresented populations, including:
- People of color
- Individuals with disabilities
- Veterans
- Socio-economic disadvantaged residents
- English language learners
- Individuals who were formerly incarcerated
Am I eligible for a DEI grant?
Eligible applicants
- DEI Round 1 grant recipients
- Previous PAsmart grantee with a registered apprenticeship or registered pre-apprenticeship in the building and construction trades
- Existing registered apprenticeships or registered pre-apprenticeships in the building and construction trades previously funded or previously unfunded
Eligibility criteria
- PA SAP Vendor Identification Number
- A Unique Entity ID
- Compliance with the Workforce Grant Agreement
Applicants can access more information on the Links & Resources section of the IP Notice of Grant Availability.
Application Requirements
Before you apply for a DEI in the Building and Construction Trades Grant, follow these steps:
Step #1: Register for a Vendor Identification Number (also known as a SAP number) or a Unique Employer Identifier (UEI) before applying for a grant to avoid project delays or risk awards being rescinded.
Step #2: Review the grant requirements in the Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) document. This document includes detailed information on grant goals and targets, as well as application requirements and deadlines.
Step #3: Review the grant's financial distribution process. Grant recipients will not receive funding up front but will invoice DLI each month to receive your budgeted and support expenses.
Step #4: L&I will host a bidder's conference, which gives grant applicants the opportunity to ask questions and receive clarity about the application.
To learn more about applying for grant funding, watch this video.
Supporting grant application documents, found on DLI's Apprenticeship & Training Office grants page, include:
- Notice of Grant Availability
- Application Form
- Project Summary page
- Project Narrative template
- Letters of Support template
- Budget Form and Justification
- Worker Protection Certification
- Board Notification template
- Grant Action Plan
DEI grant applicants can reference an example Application Form provided by DLI's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration.
Apply now
You can apply for a DEI grant online on DLI's Grant Opportunities page.
Applications must be submitted to DLI's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration with the email subject: "NGA Application – DEI Round 2"
