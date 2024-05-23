Skip to main content

    Apply for Lead Contractor Certification

    Contractors who employ or hire individuals to provide lead abatement services must hold current certification from the Department of Labor and Industry.

    Lead Contractor Certification Overview

    Lead contractor certification ensures that professionals are trained in the safe handling and removal of lead in target housing (housing built prior to 1978) and child-occupied facilities. Find out more about the importance of this certification for maintaining a safe working environment.

    Submission Requirements

    For Contractor Certification: Initial and Renewal

    • Complete the Lead Contractor Certification Application (LIBI-613L).

    • Provide payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. (Same fee applies to initial or a renewal certification.) Click here for the fee schedule.

    • Mail these items to:

      PA Department of Labor & Industry
      Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
      651 Boas Street, Room 1606
      Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Note: This application must contain the certification number and name of an individual in this company that has been certified in the category "Supervisor" by the Department of Labor & Industry. The contracting firm will not be certified if an employee in the company has not been so certified.

    Contact us

    For questions about lead certification requirements, contact L&I's Certification, Accreditation and Licensing Division.

    Call us

    If you have questions, please call the CAL Division.

    Call the CAL Division

    Submit by mail

    Download the application

    Email us

    You can also email the Certification, Accreditation and Licensing Division.

    Email the CAL Division