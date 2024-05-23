Apply for Lead Contractor Certification

Lead Contractor Certification Overview
Lead contractor certification ensures that professionals are trained in the safe handling and removal of lead in target housing (housing built prior to 1978) and child-occupied facilities. Find out more about the importance of this certification for maintaining a safe working environment.
Submission Requirements
For Contractor Certification: Initial and Renewal
- Complete the Lead Contractor Certification Application (LIBI-613L).
- Provide payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. (Same fee applies to initial or a renewal certification.) Click here for the fee schedule.
- Mail these items to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Note: This application must contain the certification number and name of an individual in this company that has been certified in the category "Supervisor" by the Department of Labor & Industry. The contracting firm will not be certified if an employee in the company has not been so certified.