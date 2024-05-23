Apply for Lead Contractor Certification

For Contractor Certification: Initial and Renewal

Complete the Lead Contractor Certification Application (LIBI-613L).





Provide payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania . (Same fee applies to initial or a renewal certification.) Click here for the fee schedule.





. (Same fee applies to initial or a renewal certification.) Click here for the fee schedule. Mail these items to:



PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121





Note: This application must contain the certification number and name of an individual in this company that has been certified in the category "Supervisor" by the Department of Labor & Industry. The contracting firm will not be certified if an employee in the company has not been so certified.