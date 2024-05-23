Enroll as a Medicaid Provider

Eligibility

To be eligible for enrollment as a Medicaid provider, practitioners in Pennsylvania must be licensed and currently registered by the appropriate state agency.

Out-of-state practitioners must be licensed and currently registered by the appropriate agency in their state, and they must provide documentation that they participate in that state's Medicaid program.

Other providers must be approved, licensed, issued a permit, or certified by the appropriate state agency, and, if applicable, certified under Medicare.

Please Note: Enrollment in the Medicaid program does not guarantee enrollment in individual managed care organization (MCO) networks. New providers should contact each MCO directly to explore their provider network needs. Some MCO provider networks may be closed due to network adequacy.

Criminal Background Check

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) has assigned certain provider types and specialties to the "high" categorical risk level. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires all providers deemed to be a high categorical risk level to obtain criminal background checks, which include a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) criminal background check and a Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Record Check. Any person with a five percent or greater direct or indirect ownership interest in the high-risk provider must also submit criminal background check information. For more information, please see MA Bulletin 99-17-03 or visit the Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) section of the Provider Clearances and Background Checks page.

To access enrollment or revalidation applications and requirements for each provider type, visit the Provider Enrollment Documents page.