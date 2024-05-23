Apply for Adult Day Center Licensing

Initial Application Checklist



An application will only be considered complete if each of the necessary items, listed on the Initial Application Checklist, have been included. Please refer to the Initial Application Checklist to avoid delays with your application.



Application for Licensure Forms

New Provider Applications are only being accepted by email.

AGL-02 Application for License (PDF)



AGL-07 Provider Self Certification and Civil Rights Compliance Form (PDF)



AGL-08 Center Operations and Demographics Form (PDF)