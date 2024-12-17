Continuing Law Enforcement Education (CLEE)

Overview

To be approved for CLEE credit, CLEE courses must provide instruction on new or advanced skills. Therefore, courses that address basic academy-level skills, department-level policies, annual refreshers, and/or requalification will not be approved for CLEE credit.



Approved CLEE courses



MPOETC Approved CLEE Courses (PDF) contains a list of courses approved by MPOETC for CLEE credit for the current year. The approved list of courses is updated frequently. Referring to this document is recommended. For information on a specific course, contact the designated point of contact.



Requesting CLEE approval

If a law enforcement course is not currently approved for CLEE credit it can be submitted for consideration by ONLY either a MPOETC-Certified Academy or a Commercial Training Provider completing and submitting the required documentation below:



The MPOETC training staff will conduct their review/approval process of the course once all required documentation has been received.

