Continuing Law Enforcement Education (CLEE)

Overview
To be approved for CLEE credit, CLEE courses must provide instruction on new or advanced skills. Therefore, courses that address basic academy-level skills, department-level policies, annual refreshers, and/or requalification will not be approved for CLEE credit.
Approved CLEE courses
MPOETC Approved CLEE Courses (PDF) contains a list of courses approved by MPOETC for CLEE credit for the current year. The approved list of courses is updated frequently. Referring to this document is recommended. For information on a specific course, contact the designated point of contact.
Requesting CLEE approval
If a law enforcement course is not currently approved for CLEE credit it can be submitted for consideration by ONLY either a MPOETC-Certified Academy or a Commercial Training Provider completing and submitting the required documentation below:
- Complete the CLEE Request Form
- Course Outline (example Course Outline)
- Instructor(s) Curriculum Vitae/Resume (example CV)
- Submit all required documentation to ra-mpotraining@pa.gov
The MPOETC training staff will conduct their review/approval process of the course once all required documentation has been received.
CLEE frequently asked questions
MPOETC ONLY accepts courses for CLEE consideration by MPOETC-certified police academies and commercial training providers.
Once the required documentation has been received, the MPOETC training staff will conduct their review/approval of the course.
Courses that are approved for CLEE credit are sent an email containing the course’s official CLEE ID number along with a CLEE Roster to document ONLY Act 120 certified officers attending the course. Training providers are asked to maintain a copy of the completed CLEE Roster to verify officers who attended their training.
Approved CLEE courses are added to the MPOETC Approved CLEE Courses document that details the course CLEE ID number, course title, credit hours, and contact information.
MPOETC Approved CLEE Courses can be found on the CLEE page. For further information about a specific CLEE course, call or email the designated point of contact.
It is the responsibility of the police department chief or his/her designee to data enter MPOETC-approved CLEE courses into their officers’ training records in MPOETC’S web-based Training And Certification System (TACS). That is how officers will be credited for their participation.
Training providers are to maintain the signed CLEE roster containing the names of ONLY Act 120 certified officers who completed their agency’s training in case MPOETC or a police chief would need verification of attendance.
Also, if a training provider distributes a certificate to the officers who attended their CLEE course, officers can then provide that information to their chiefs as well, as further proof of their attendance.
Most CLEE courses are valid for the year in which they have been approved. For example, if a course is approved in 2021, it will remain active and approved until its expiration on 12/31/2021. Expired courses are removed from the MPOETC Approved CLEE Courses document. Some CLEE courses are approved for more than one year and remain on the approved courses document.
To ensure a CLEE course is still approved, check the MPOETC Approved CLEE Courses document often.
For example, if a CLEE course was taken in 2020 can it be used for make-up training in 2019, or used towards the 2021 training requirement?
No. CLEE courses will count toward required training hours ONLY in the year they are taken. They may not be taken to make up missed hours for previous years and cannot be taken and saved for future training year requirements. Also, CLEE courses can ONLY be taken once and not repeated year after year.
In cases where officers are missing training hours for previous years, they MUST complete the MPOETC-developed MIST online courses on PAVTN.