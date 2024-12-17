Skip to agency navigation
    MPOETC requires the use of Cooper Health-Based norms and protocols for assessing and testing a cadet’s physical fitness level to enter the police academy. The Cooper standards are scientifically valid norms based on general population and law enforcement samples and are representative of a cross-section of those populations.

    Instruction

    Watch videos demonstrating the correct form for push-ups and sit-ups on the Fitness Videos page.

    Assessment standards testing

    Entrance to a Certified Municipal Police Academy requires each cadet to pass all four of the components of the Entrance Fitness Test (30%). This fitness evaluation ensures that all cadets are sufficiently fit to participate in the physically rigorous elements of academy training without incurring injury.

    The charts below reflect MPOETC fitness standards for entrance and retention in an Act 120 police academy

    Male standards

    EventAge 18-29Age 30-39Age 40-49Age 50-59Age 60+
    Sit-ups (1 minute - reps)3532272117
    300-meter run (time - sec)62.163778787
    Push-ups (1 minute - reps)262015108
    1.5-mile run (time)13:1613:4614:3415:5817:38

    Female standards

    EventAge 18-29Age 30-39Age 40-49Age 50-59Age 60+
    Sit-ups (1 minute - reps)302217124
    300-meter run (time - sec)7582106.7106.7106.7
    Push-ups (1 minute - reps)139777
    1.5-mile run (time)15:5216:3817:2218:5921:20

    This is a cumulative test. All events must be completed within two (2) hours.

    Testing Order:

    • Sit-ups
    • 300-meter run
    • Push-ups
    • 1.5-mile run

    All Applicants:

    • Are given a minimum rest time of five (5) minutes between events
    • Are required to pass the Entrance Fitness Test with a score at the 30th percentile (charts above) in each event based on their biological (birth) gender and age at the time of testing
    • Accepted into the police academy as enrolled cadets must maintain the 30th percentile physical fitness assessment standard throughout the academy until completion

    If an Applicant does not fall into one of the listed age categories, special authorization must be obtained from MPOETC before testing can be administered.

    Physical fitness event directions

    During the police academy, cadets are required to participate in structured physical training classes and complete periodic assessments at the end of the first three modules. Cadets who fall below the entrance standards (30%) will be removed from the academy until they can meet the standard.

    To graduate from the academy, each cadet will have to pass an obstacle course that evaluates their ability to perform the essential (physical) job functions of a police officer. Cadets are given three opportunities to pass the obstacle course, once after each of the three Cooper assessments, and must successfully complete the obstacle course at least once to graduate.