Instruction

Watch videos demonstrating the correct form for push-ups and sit-ups on the Fitness Videos page.

Assessment standards testing

Entrance to a Certified Municipal Police Academy requires each cadet to pass all four of the components of the Entrance Fitness Test (30%). This fitness evaluation ensures that all cadets are sufficiently fit to participate in the physically rigorous elements of academy training without incurring injury.

The charts below reflect MPOETC fitness standards for entrance and retention in an Act 120 police academy

Male standards

Event Age 18-29 Age 30-39 Age 40-49 Age 50-59 Age 60+ Sit-ups (1 minute - reps) 35 32 27 21 17 300-meter run (time - sec) 62.1 63 77 87 87 Push-ups (1 minute - reps) 26 20 15 10 8 1.5-mile run (time) 13:16 13:46 14:34 15:58 17:38

Female standards

Event Age 18-29 Age 30-39 Age 40-49 Age 50-59 Age 60+ Sit-ups (1 minute - reps) 30 22 17 12 4 300-meter run (time - sec) 75 82 106.7 106.7 106.7 Push-ups (1 minute - reps) 13 9 7 7 7 1.5-mile run (time) 15:52 16:38 17:22 18:59 21:20

This is a cumulative test. All events must be completed within two (2) hours.

Testing Order:

Sit-ups

300-meter run

Push-ups

1.5-mile run

All Applicants:

Are given a minimum rest time of five (5) minutes between events

Are required to pass the Entrance Fitness Test with a score at the 30th percentile (charts above) in each event based on their biological (birth) gender and age at the time of testing

Accepted into the police academy as enrolled cadets must maintain the 30th percentile physical fitness assessment standard throughout the academy until completion

If an Applicant does not fall into one of the listed age categories, special authorization must be obtained from MPOETC before testing can be administered.

During the police academy, cadets are required to participate in structured physical training classes and complete periodic assessments at the end of the first three modules. Cadets who fall below the entrance standards (30%) will be removed from the academy until they can meet the standard.



To graduate from the academy, each cadet will have to pass an obstacle course that evaluates their ability to perform the essential (physical) job functions of a police officer. Cadets are given three opportunities to pass the obstacle course, once after each of the three Cooper assessments, and must successfully complete the obstacle course at least once to graduate.