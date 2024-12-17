Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission

Attention Control Tactics Instructors

If you are still operating as a “Temporary MIST Instructor” for Control Tactics/Use of Force, you must upgrade to a Certified MPOETC instructor NO LATER THAN JUNE 1, 2025. After that date, you will no longer be authorized to conduct CT training for your department.

If you need to upgrade, simply complete a MPO-239 and submit it to ra-mpotraining@pa.gov along with a copy of your most recent Instructor Development Course certificate. If you are unsure if you’ve already upgraded, email MPOETC and will can confirm for you.