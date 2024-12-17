Resources for Pennsylvanians

Skip to main content

    The State Library of Pennsylvania welcomes all who want to learn about its resources. It encourages everyone to explore its services and collections. 

    The Library's basic mission is to provide and preserve the stories of Pennsylvania while also providing assistance to the Commonwealth government. Our collection is particularly strong in the fields of public administration, economics, political science, statistics, education, public services, as well as North American, United States and Pennsylvania history.​​

    ​The Chat with a Librarian service is a​ part of POWER Library. Chat, email, or text with a librarian 24/7.

    ¿Necesitas ayuda en español? ¡Haga clic aquí para conectarse!

    Call the State Library's Reference Desk at:

(717) 783-5950

    (717) 783-5950

    Email the State Library reference staff at ra-reflib@pa.gov.

    Complete the online Reference Form.

