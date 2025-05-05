Apply to Become an SOAB Member

What is an SOAB Member?
Under Pennsylvania law, the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board (SOAB) is responsible for conducting assessments of certain convicted sex offenders in order to assist the court in determining whether they meet the legal criteria for classification as a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP). The law requires that the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board be comprised of psychiatrists, psychologists, and criminal justice professionals, all experts in the evaluation and treatment of sexual offenders. The SOAB members are appointed to four-year terms by the Governor.
As an SOAB Member, you would be responsible for completing these assessments and using your expert opinion to make a recommendation to the court. Additionally, SOAB Members can conduct risk assessments for convicted sex offenders on behalf of the Pennsylvania Parole Board.
What are the Eligibility Requirements?
- Have an advanced degree in psychology, sociology, social work, criminology, counseling, psychiatry, human sexuality, or criminal justice. If you do not possess a degree in one of these disciplines, you must demonstrate competence in the field of sexual deviancy and have worked under a qualified professional
- Have relevant work experience in the field beyond the academic degree
- Have a minimum of 2,000 face-to-face hours with sex offenders, sexual deviance research, education, supervision of staff working in the field, or some combination thereof
- Demonstrate ongoing competence through the continuation of specialized training in the field of sexual deviance
- Use only tests and methods approved by the SOAB
How do I apply?
After you have reviewed the SOAB Member Standards and eligibility requirements, complete the application.
Attach your Curriculum Vitae, a copy of your professional license, and a redacted assessment of a sexual offender with your completed application.
Mail or email your completed application and the necessary attachments to:
Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board
1101 South Front Street, Suite 5700
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Email: RA-PMCONTACTSOAB@pa.gov
What happens after I apply?
After your application is received by SOAB, you will be contacted by the Clinical Director regarding the next steps.