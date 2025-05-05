Apply to Become an SOAB Member

What is an SOAB Member?

Under Pennsylvania law, the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board (SOAB) is responsible for conducting assessments of certain convicted sex offenders in order to assist the court in determining whether they meet the legal criteria for classification as a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP). The law requires that the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board be comprised of psychiatrists, psychologists, and criminal justice professionals, all experts in the evaluation and treatment of sexual offenders. The SOAB members are appointed to four-year terms by the Governor.

As an SOAB Member, you would be responsible for completing these assessments and using your expert opinion to make a recommendation to the court. Additionally, SOAB Members can conduct risk assessments for convicted sex offenders on behalf of the Pennsylvania Parole Board.