Apply to Become a SECA Charity

Overview of SECA
The State Employee Combined Appeal (SECA) is Pennsylvania's annual workplace giving campaign. By joining SECA, charities can connect with around 100,000 potential donors without incurring fundraising costs. Employees across the state can support any SECA-approved charity.
Participation Details
Accepted charities receive a designation code listed in the campaign resource guide. Donations are directed using these codes during the fall campaign.
During the calendar year after the campaign, umbrella charities will be provided with designated funds and donor information for their member organizations on a monthly basis. Umbrellas must then distribute the funds and donor information to the designated member organizations at least quarterly.
More Information
More information can be found in SECA's policy documents, Management Directive 530.23 and the corresponding Manual 530.21.
Questions
Questions can be directed to RA-SECA@pa.gov or 717-787-9872.