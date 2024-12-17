Apply to Become a SECA Charity

Skip to main content

    Overview of SECA

    The State Employee Combined Appeal (SECA) is Pennsylvania's annual workplace giving campaign. By joining SECA, charities can connect with around 100,000 potential donors without incurring fundraising costs. Employees across the state can support any SECA-approved charity.

    Learn About SECA

    Eligibility and Application

    New and returning charities must apply annually by January 31 to participate in the fall campaign. SECA requires proof of financial and administrative integrity. Applications are submitted through designated umbrella organizations, which provide the application each November. SECA reviews and decides on applications by March 31.

    Participation Requirements

    Learn about how to participate as a SECA charity.

    Participation Requirements PDF

    Umbrella Organizations

    View list of participating umbrella organizations.

    List of Umbrella Organizations

    Participation Details

    Accepted charities receive a designation code listed in the campaign resource guide. Donations are directed using these codes during the fall campaign.

    During the calendar year after the campaign, umbrella charities will be provided with designated funds and donor information for their member organizations on a monthly basis.  Umbrellas must then distribute the funds and donor information to the designated member organizations at least quarterly.

    More Information

    More information can be found in SECA's policy documents, Management Directive 530.23 and the corresponding Manual 530.21.

    Questions

    Questions can be directed to RA-SECA@pa.gov or 717-787-9872.