of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Submit a State Civil Service Commission Right-to-Know Request

    If you would like to request records from the State Civil Service Commission, please download the Office of Open Records Right-to-Know request form.  The form can be mailed, faxed, or emailed to the Commission.

    Right-to-Know Request Form

    Overview

    In order to request information under the Right-to-Know law, complete the Right-to-Know Request Form and email to ra-cs-righttoknow@pa.gov or fax to 717-783-8736, or send to the mailing address, or deliver to the physical location address listed below during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., (excluding Commonwealth holidays or other announced office closings). For in-person deliveries, please call 717-783-8806 or email ra-cs-righttoknow@pa.gov in advance to coordinate arrangements. All Right-to-Know requests must be submitted in writing. Verbal or anonymous requests will not be accepted.

    Mailing Address:
    Shannon Griegel
    Open Records Officer
    State Civil Service Commission
    PO Box 569
    Harrisburg, PA 17108-0569
    Phone: 717-783-9063
    Fax: 717-783-8736
    Email: ra-cs-righttoknow@pa.gov

    Physical Location Address:
    Shannon Griegel
    Open Records Officer
    State Civil Service Commission
    Bowman Tower, 4th Floor
    320 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    View a copy of the State Civil Service Commission's policy for Right-to-Know requests.

    For more information about Right-to-Know, visit the PA Office of Open Records website at openrecords.pa.gov or call 717-346-9903.
     

     

     

