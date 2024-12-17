Submit a State Civil Service Commission Right-to-Know Request

In order to request information under the Right-to-Know law, complete the Right-to-Know Request Form and email to ra-cs-righttoknow@pa.gov or fax to 717-783-8736, or send to the mailing address, or deliver to the physical location address listed below during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., (excluding Commonwealth holidays or other announced office closings). For in-person deliveries, please call 717-783-8806 or email ra-cs-righttoknow@pa.gov in advance to coordinate arrangements. All Right-to-Know requests must be submitted in writing. Verbal or anonymous requests will not be accepted.

Mailing Address:

Shannon Griegel

Open Records Officer

State Civil Service Commission

PO Box 569

Harrisburg, PA 17108-0569

Phone: 717-783-9063

Fax: 717-783-8736

Email: ra-cs-righttoknow@pa.gov

Physical Location Address:

Shannon Griegel

Open Records Officer

State Civil Service Commission

Bowman Tower, 4th Floor

320 Market Street

Harrisburg, PA 17101

View a copy of the State Civil Service Commission's policy for Right-to-Know requests.

For more information about Right-to-Know, visit the PA Office of Open Records website at openrecords.pa.gov or call 717-346-9903.

