Prepare for Your Civil Service Appeal Hearing

Receive a Scheduling Order
This is an order issued by the Commission which sets forth key deadlines related to the hearing. Parties are required to comply with this order.
Request a Hearing Continuance
For specific instructions on how to request a continuance, please see the Appeals Information Booklet.
Request a Subpoena
A subpoena is a written Order from the Commission directing a witness to attend the civil service hearing at the scheduled date, time and location, or compelling the production of documents to the requesting party.
For specific instructions for how to request subpoenas, please see the Appeals Information Booklet.
Request an Accommodation
If an appellant or other party requires assistance due to a disability with hearing, speech and/or vision or needs an interpreter for a language other than English, contact the Legal Services Office at ra-cs-legalsvcsQandA@pa.gov or call 717-783-2924. For specifc information on requesting an accommodation see the Appeals Information Booklet.
Request to Represent a Client
Appellants and indispensable parties may, but are not required to, hire an attorney.
If an appellant or indispensable party chooses to retain one, they are responsible for securing an attorney licensed in Pennsylvania. Many county bar associations have a Lawyer Referral Service that can assist in selecting an attorney. The appellant or indispensable party is responsible for negotiating and paying the attorney's fee. The Commission has no authority to award payment of attorney's fees.
If an appellant or indispensable party chooses to retain an attorney, the attorney must complete and submit to the Commission a Praecipe for Appearance.
The agency is required to have counsel if a hearing is granted and scheduled.
Request to Withdraw an Appeal
An appellant may withdraw an appeal at any time by filing a written request. The request can be sent by email, fax, or mail.
Email: ra-cs-legalsvcsQandA@pa.gov
Fax: 717-772-5120
Mailing Address:
State Civil Service Commission
Legal Services Office
P.O. Box 569
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17108-0569