Prepare for Your Civil Service Appeal Hearing

Appellants and indispensable parties may, but are not required to, hire an attorney.

If an appellant or indispensable party chooses to retain one, they are responsible for securing an attorney licensed in Pennsylvania. Many county bar associations have a Lawyer Referral Service that can assist in selecting an attorney. The appellant or indispensable party is responsible for negotiating and paying the attorney's fee. The Commission has no authority to award payment of attorney's fees.

If an appellant or indispensable party chooses to retain an attorney, the attorney must complete and submit to the Commission a Praecipe for Appearance.

The agency is required to have counsel if a hearing is granted and scheduled.