Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Prepare for Your Civil Service Appeal Hearing

    All information presented to the Commission during an appeal hearing is considered public information.  When a party communicates with the Commission regarding a filed appeal, that party must also copy all other parties involved by the same method.  See below for some common documents that may be filed as part of the hearing process. 

    Receive a Scheduling Order

    This is an order issued by the Commission which sets forth key deadlines related to the hearing.  Parties are required to comply with this order. 

    Request a Hearing Continuance

    For specific instructions on how to request a continuance, please see the Appeals Information Booklet. 

    Appeals Information Booklet

    Request a Subpoena

    A subpoena is a written Order from the Commission directing a witness to attend the civil service hearing at the scheduled date, time and location, or compelling the production of documents to the requesting party.

    For specific instructions for how to request subpoenas, please see the Appeals Information Booklet. 

    Appeals Information Booklet

    Request an Accommodation 

    If an appellant or other party requires assistance due to a disability with hearing, speech and/or vision or needs an interpreter for a language other than English, contact the Legal Services Office at ra-cs-legalsvcsQandA@pa.gov or call 717-783-2924.  For specifc information on requesting an accommodation see the Appeals Information Booklet. 

    Appeals Information Booklet

    Request to Represent a Client 

    Appellants and indispensable parties may, but are not required to, hire an attorney.

    If an appellant or indispensable party chooses to retain one, they are responsible for securing an attorney licensed in Pennsylvania. Many county bar associations have a Lawyer Referral Service that can assist in selecting an attorney. The appellant or indispensable party is responsible for negotiating and paying the attorney's fee. The Commission has no authority to award payment of attorney's fees.

    If an appellant or indispensable party chooses to retain an attorney, the attorney must complete and submit to the Commission a Praecipe for Appearance.

    The agency is required to have counsel if a hearing is granted and scheduled.

    Praecipe for Appearance

    Request to Withdraw an Appeal

    An appellant may withdraw an appeal at any time by filing a written request.  The request can be sent by email, fax, or mail. 

    Email: ra-cs-legalsvcsQandA@pa.gov

    Fax: 717-772-5120

    Mailing Address:
    State Civil Service Commission
    Legal Services Office
    P.O. Box 569
    Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17108-0569

     

     

    Jeffrey T. Wallace, Executive Director