File a Civil Service Appeal

Appellants and Appeals
A person who files an appeal is called an appellant.
An appeal may challenge the merits of an appealable action, or allege discriminatory action in violation of Act 71 of 2018 (Civil Service Reform).
A non-civil service employee may only appeal a non-selection for appointment, promotion, or eligibility determination for a civil service position.
An appeal must be in writing and should be submitted on the Commission's Appeal Request Form below. This form asks the appellant for specific details about the action being appealed. All relevant details pertaining to the appeal must be provided by the appellant. The Commission does not conduct independent investigations of allegations.
For additional information, please see below.
Request to Withdraw an Appeal
An appellant may withdraw an appeal at any time by filing a written request. The request can be sent by email, fax, or mail.
Email: ra-cs-legalsvcsQandA@pa.gov
Fax: 717-772-5120
Mailing Address:
State Civil Service Commission
Legal Services Office
P.O. Box 569
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17108-0569
Representation by an Attorney
Appellants and indispensable parties may, but are not required to, hire an attorney.
If an appellant or indispensable party chooses to retain one, they are responsible for securing an attorney licensed in Pennsylvania. Many county bar associations have a Lawyer Referral Service that can assist in selecting an attorney. The appellant or indispensable party is responsible for negotiating and paying the attorney's fee. The Commission has no authority to award payment of attorney's fees.
If an appellant or indispensable party chooses to retain an attorney, the attorney must complete and submit to the Commission a Praecipe for Appearance.
The agency is required to have counsel if a hearing is granted and scheduled.