File a Civil Service Appeal

A person who files an appeal is called an appellant.

An appeal may challenge the merits of an appealable action, or allege discriminatory action in violation of Act 71 of 2018 (Civil Service Reform).

A non-civil service employee may only appeal a non-selection for appointment, promotion, or eligibility determination for a civil service position.

An appeal must be in writing and should be submitted on the Commission's Appeal Request Form below. This form asks the appellant for specific details about the action being appealed. All relevant details pertaining to the appeal must be provided by the appellant. The Commission does not conduct independent investigations of allegations.

For additional information, please see below.