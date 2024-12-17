Skip to main content

    Request a Corporate Lien Certificate

    You can request a corporate lien certificate online via mypath.pa.gov.

    A corporate lien certificate from the Department of Revenue shows a corporation's tax debts. These debts are legal claims on the corporation's property. Thus, third parties need this information for transactions. However, this certificate does not replace a corporate tax clearance or a bulk sale clearance certificate.

    The corporate lien certificate will certify settled corporate tax obligations owed to the Commonwealth. This lien certificate is restricted to settled deficiencies, no mention is made of credits, if any, that may be available in the tax account.

    Fees

    Each request for a Corporate Lien Certificate costs $2.00. You can pay by check or money order.

    • No need for overnight payments.
    • For multiple requests, combine the fees. For example, a $10.00 check covers 5 requests.

    Make payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. Then, send them to:

    Pennsylvania Department of Revenue
    Corporate Lien Certificate Request
    P.O. Box 280947
    Harrisburg, PA 17128-0947

    The Address listed above is for payments only.  Do not send any additional information with the payment. Allow up to 7-10 business days to receive the corporate lien certificate.  The results will be sent back to you via email.

    Email us

    You can email us at

    RA-LIENCERTREQUEST@PA.GOV