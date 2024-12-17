Request a Corporate Lien Certificate

Each request for a Corporate Lien Certificate costs $2.00. You can pay by check or money order.

No need for overnight payments.

For multiple requests, combine the fees. For example, a $10.00 check covers 5 requests.

Make payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. Then, send them to:

Pennsylvania Department of Revenue

Corporate Lien Certificate Request

P.O. Box 280947

Harrisburg, PA 17128-0947

The Address listed above is for payments only. Do not send any additional information with the payment. Allow up to 7-10 business days to receive the corporate lien certificate. The results will be sent back to you via email.