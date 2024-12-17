Report tax fraud

Overview
Tax evasion is a crime that hurts all Pennsylvanians, because when taxpayers don’t pay their fair shares, it decreases the revenue available to fund essential state programs and services.
Reporting tax fraud
If you suspect tax fraud, report the activity directly to the PA Department of Revenue, including as much detail as possible.
You can report it using the our official online form. Include as much detail as possible. You can also contact us at:
Email: revocti@pa.gov
Call: 717-783-4649
Write to us at:
PA Department of Revenue
Bureau of Criminal Tax Investigations
Strawberry Sq., 10th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17128
You can submit tips anonymously, but documentation and supporting evidence are helpful to investigations.