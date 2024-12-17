Report tax fraud

If you suspect tax fraud, report the activity directly to the PA Department of Revenue, including as much detail as possible.



You can report it using the our official online form. Include as much detail as possible. You can also contact us at:

Email: revocti@pa.gov

Call: 717-783-4649

Write to us at:

PA Department of Revenue

Bureau of Criminal Tax Investigations

Strawberry Sq., 10th Floor

Harrisburg, PA 17128

You can submit tips anonymously, but documentation and supporting evidence are helpful to investigations.