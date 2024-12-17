Register My Business for Taxes

Whether you are already registered to do business in Pennsylvania, or you are new to Pennsylvania, you can easily register for new business tax accounts on myPATH.

New customers can register for various taxes without logging in to myPATH using the Pennsylvania Online Business Tax Registration.

Existing customer will need to sign up or login to myPATH and use the Register New Business Tax Accounts feature. This includes individuals who report personal income tax looking to register a business as a sole proprietorship.

Taxes and services include:

Alternative Fuels Tax

Business Use Tax

Consumer Fireworks

Corporation Taxes

Fuel Transporter Permits

Motor Carrier Road Tax (MCRT)

Motor Fuels Tax

International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA)

Promoter License

Public Transportation Assistance Taxes and Fees

Sales, Use, and Hotel Occupancy Tax

Tobacco Products License

Transient Vendor Certificate

Unemployment Compensation

Vehicle Rental Tax

Wine Excise

Withholding Taxes: Employer Withholding Other Income Withholding (1099 MISC and NEC), or Retirement Withholding (1099R)

Worker’s Compensation Coverage

Wholesaler Certificate

A Booking Agent license is required in addition to a Sale, Use, and Hotel Occupancy tax license. Booking Agents are required to be registered for two licenses to collect Hotel Occupancy Tax.

If the Booking Agent does not already have a separate Sales, Use, and Hotel Occupancy tax license, it should obtain one using the Pennsylvania Online Business Tax Registration process through myPATH. The Booking Agent will need to obtain a Sales, Use, and Hotel Occupancy tax license before registering for a Booking Agent license. Upon receiving the Sales, Use, and Hotel Occupancy tax license, the next step is to register for the booking agent license. Complete the Hotel Booking Agent Registration Form (REV-1840) to acquire the booking agent license. Upon completion of the registration form, email the form to ra-btftregisfax@pa.gov​ or fax to 717-787-3708.

Visit Hotel Occupancy Tax – Booking Agents for more information on Booking Agents.