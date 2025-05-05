Register for Tax Seminars

2025 Tax Seminars
You can attend these seminars either in person or online. They cover personal income tax, sales tax, and business taxes. They also teach you how to use the department’s website to set up business accounts, file tax returns, and pay taxes.
Check out the schedule for the rest of 2025. It includes dates, locations, and contact information for the seminars.
|
DATE
|
CONFERENCE LOCATION
|
SPONSOR
|
CONTACT PERSON
|
Wed, Sep 24, 2025
|
Penn Harris Hotel
|
PSTAP- Harrisburg
|
Sherry DeAgostino
|
Thu, Sep 25, 2025
|
Aster Event Center
|
PSTAP- Lehigh Valley
|
Sherry DeAgostino
|
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
|
DoubleTree by Hilton
|
PSTAP- Reading
|
Sherry DeAgostino
|
Tue, Oct 21, 2025
|
Springfield Country Club
|
PSTAP- Philadelphia
|
Sherry DeAgostino
|
Tue, Oct 28, 2025
|
Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance Center
|
PSTAP- Pittsburgh
|
Sherry DeAgostino
|
Tue, Nov 04, 2025
|
VIRTUAL (1st half)
|
Wilkes University
|
Margaret Petty
|
Thu, Nov 06, 2025
|
VIRTUAL (2nd half)
|
Wilkes University
|
Margaret Petty
|
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
|
Holiday Inn Wilkes Barre - East Mountain
|
Wilkes University
|
Margaret Petty
|
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
|
VIRTUAL
|
PSTAP
|
Sherry DeAgostino
|
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
|
VIRTUAL
|
McDevitt & Kline
|
Bill Kline