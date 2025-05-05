Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Revenue

    Register for Tax Seminars

    Tax professionals should join one-day seminars to learn about updates to state tax laws and rules. 

    2025 Tax Seminars

    You can attend these seminars either in person or online. They cover personal income tax, sales tax, and business taxes. They also teach you how to use the department’s website to set up business accounts, file tax returns, and pay taxes.

    Check out the schedule for the rest of 2025. It includes dates, locations, and contact information for the seminars.

    DATE

    CONFERENCE LOCATION

    SPONSOR

    CONTACT PERSON

    Wed, Sep 24, 2025

    Register for Camp Hill

    Penn Harris Hotel
    1150 Camp Hill Bypass
    Camp Hill, PA 17011

    PSTAP- Harrisburg

    Sherry DeAgostino
    800-270-3352
    sherry@pstap.org

    Thu, Sep 25, 2025

    Register for Allentown

    Aster Event Center
    621 Grange Rd.
    Allentown, PA 18106

    PSTAP- Lehigh Valley

    Sherry DeAgostino
    800-270-3352
    sherry@pstap.org

    Thu, Oct 16, 2025

    Register for Reading

    DoubleTree by Hilton
    701 Penn Street
    Reading, PA 19601

    PSTAP- Reading
    (Central Chapter)

    Sherry DeAgostino
    800-270-3352
    sherry@pstap.org

    Tue, Oct 21, 2025

    Register for Springfield

    Springfield Country Club
    400 W. Sproul Rd (Rte. 320)
    Springfield, PA  19064

    PSTAP- Philadelphia
    (Tri-County Chapter)

    Sherry DeAgostino
    800-270-3352
    sherry@pstap.org

    Tue, Oct 28, 2025

    Register for Cranberry

    Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance Center
    850 Cranberry Woods Dr
    Cranberry Township, PA 16066

    PSTAP- Pittsburgh

    Sherry DeAgostino
    800-270-3352
    sherry@pstap.org

    Tue, Nov 04, 2025

    Register for Webinar (Pt. 1)

    VIRTUAL (1st half)

    Wilkes University

    Margaret Petty
    570-408-4460
    Margaret.Petty@wilkes.edu

    Thu, Nov 06, 2025

    Register for Webinar (Pt. 2)

    VIRTUAL (2nd half)

    Wilkes University

    Margaret Petty
    570-408-4460
    Margaret.Petty@wilkes.edu

    Thu, Nov 13, 2025

    Register for Wilkes

    Holiday Inn Wilkes Barre - East Mountain
    600 Wildflower Drive
    Wilkes-Barre, PA  18702

    Wilkes University

    Margaret Petty
    570-408-4460
    Margaret.Petty@wilkes.edu

    Thu, Nov 20, 2025

     Register for Webinar

    VIRTUAL

    PSTAP

    Sherry DeAgostino
    800-270-3352
    sherry@pstap.org

    Wed, Dec 10, 2025

    VIRTUAL

    McDevitt & Kline

    Bill Kline
    570-251-3805
    william.kline@ceworkshops.com