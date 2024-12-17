How to Apply

Go to www.employment.pa.gov

Click OPEN JOBS Filter’ by location, department or job. If we have any vacancies, they will be listed under The Department of Revenue. Subscribe for job alerts regarding future jobs. All the jobs listed are Commonwealth jobs. Apply by selecting the job highlighted in blue. It will give you an outline of the job and the option to APPLY. Select APPLY; you will be asked to create an account.

Civil service job postings describe the hiring process used to fill the position. You will be asked to complete an application and answer job-related questions online.

New employment opportunities are posted on a continual basis. You are encouraged to visit www.employment.pa.gov frequently and sign-up to receive “job alerts” for notification by email.

The Department of Revenue is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workplace diversity.