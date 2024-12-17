Apply for the Voluntary Disclosure Program

The Voluntary Disclosure Program is for eligible taxpayers who recently became aware of outstanding tax liabilities. Penalties for up to three years plus the current year may be waived when the taxpayer files and completes the appropriate returns and payments for all taxes and interest due.

Taxpayers unregistered with the Department of Revenue who have collected business trust fund taxes, but not remitted those taxes may be eligible for the Voluntary Disclosure Program. However, such taxpayers would be required to file and pay all collected tax for all years in exchange for penalty relief.

You would not qualify for the Voluntary Disclosure Program if:

You are currently registered or were previously registered with the Department of Revenue;

The department has already contacted you, tried to collect taxes from you, or investigated you;

You do not owe any taxes for the lookback period; or

You participated in the program in the past.

Eligibility is determined on a tax-by-tax basis. If you are currently registered for or have had issues with one type of tax, that does not necessarily preclude you from participating in the program for another tax type.

Corporation tax liabilities of foreign and domestic corporations registered with the departments of State and Revenue will not be considered for the Voluntary Disclosure Program.

Note: The program does not offer agreements for future tax issues. Requests for such agreements will be denied.